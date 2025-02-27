Double-shift Sainz tops Bahrain testing times

Carlos Sainz put in a double shift at pre-season testing on Thursday, the Spaniard topping the times after covering twice the usual Bahrain grand prix race distance of 57 laps at the wheel of his new Williams. HT Image

Sainz clocked 1min 29.348s for the quickest lap on the middle day of three as the Formula One grid continued its preparations for the March 16 season-opener in Australia

Lewis Hamilton, whose stunning move to Ferrari set in motion Sainz's arrival at the British team, looked in good shape again with the seven-time world champion only 0.031s off the pace.

In a sign that Sainz's old team appear ready to hit the ground running in Melbourne, Charles Leclerc hauled the other Ferrari into third at 0.083s.

Mercedes duo George Russell and Kimi Antonelli came next ahead of Lance Stroll's Aston Martin and the Red Bull of Liam Lawson with that team's four-time world champion Max Verstappen given the day off.

One driver hoping to deny the Dutchman a fifth successive crown is McLaren's Lando Norris.

Last year's championship runner-up, over a second and a half behind Sainz on Thursday, said he had no beef with Verstappen after a series of clashes between the pair last season.

"I know they're going to be tough battles and I'm sure some of them are not always going to end the way I want or hopefully Max wants. But we're racing drivers, I think we get along," the Briton told a press conference.

"We respect each other a lot and we look forward to more racing on track."

Norris was satisfied with his team's showing ahead of Friday's last day of fine-tuning.

"The car was feeling like last year, which is a good start," he told Sky Sports.

"We've had our fair share of issues in the past coming to Bahrain, not starting off on the right foot, but things just feel normal, which is a good start.

"A lot of stuff has changed on the car, so for us to just go out and check everything, is a good start to the test. It really doesn't matter if you're first or last on day one, that only matters in Australia.

"You never know what fuel loads people are running, engine modes and things like that. For us, it's just checking things and ticking some boxes. The last thing you want is to get to Australia and have some surprises. All good so far."

