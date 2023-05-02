Equestrian prodigy Aurum Tokas makes heads turn with impressive medal haul, dreams big

Aurum Lakshmi Tokas, an 8-year-old equestrian rider won 13 medals at the Delhi Horse Show (DHS) organised at the Army Polo and Riding Club, Delhi Cantt. under the aegis of the Equestrian Federation of India. The national level event saw riders and horses from various states of India display their spectacular abilities in various equestrian disciplines during a 14-day event from March 20 to April 2.

Equestrian enthusiasts, keep an eye out for 8-year-old Aurum Tokas.(HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Displaying commendable skills and courage, Aurum bagged 2 gold, 4 silver, 2 bronze and 5 rode gold medals. “This was my 1st DHS and it was so much fun,” beams the little champion.

Before moving to her hometown in Delhi this year, Aurum trained in Surat, Gujarat at Kisna Riders Club for 2 years, owned by Mr. Brijesh Dholakia, diamantaire, Hare Krishna Exports. Their coach, Mr Vijendrasinh Vaghela, taught and guided Aurum as his own daughter and showed immense trust in her. Their consistent practice played a big role in her success today. “I love and miss Kisna Riders Club and all the horses. I specially miss our horseback rides on the beach” says the little rider.

Aurum has been an ardent animal lover since her birth, her favourites being horses. When asked what she loves about horses the most, she says “Horses are gentle giants. They’re very sweet and no feeling in the world is better than the feeling of being on horseback.” Her love for horses isn’t limited to riding – everything from her clothes to books, tv shows and accessories depict the same. Aurum fancies her 5-feet-tall tower stable that showcases her impressive 35 horse figurine collection which was a present by her grandparents on doing well at the Delhi Horse Show.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aurum currently is training at Verdinand Equestrian Academy, Bijwasan and at the Army Polo Riding Club, Delhi. When asked what future is foreseeable for her, her father, Capt Prasan Tokas says his only advice for her is "Sky is the limit, just follow your passion consistently".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail