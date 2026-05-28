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Esha Singh shatters world record to bag historic ISSF World Cup shooting gold: ‘Had a lot of nerves, hand was shaking’

Esha Singh shattered the 42 set by Korean shooter Kim Yeji in Baku two years ago by one hit. She also broke the junior world record of 41, set by Yang Jiin.

Updated on: May 28, 2026 03:36 pm IST
Written by Neelav Chakravarti
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Esha Singh clinched gold in the women's 25m pistol category with a world record score of 43 on the second day of the ISSF World Cup in Munich. In the final, the three-time world championship medallist shot perfect fives in half of the 10 series of five shots as home favourite Doreen Vennekamp had to settle for silver. Meanwhile, Bulgaria's Miroslava Mincheva got bronze. Meanwhile, reigning Olympic champion Yang Jiin finished in fifth position.

Esha Singh won gold and also broke the world record in Munich.

Esha's victory was also India's first medal at the Munich World Cup. It is her fourth individual World Cup medal.

Also Read: Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh miss out on 10m air pistol medal in ISSF World Championships

Speaking to the media, she said, "Munich meant a lot to me. Everyone knows the kind of competition that goes on here, especially in pistol. I mean even getting into the top eight is very tight. I really wanted to win this as this was my third time here."

"I am really grateful and loved the experience. I just focused on myself, my process and the things I did in training and it just paid off."

‘I wasn’t calm at all': Esha Singh

Esha did miss the first of her fourth series, but was still four points clear of second-placed Doreen. The sixth and eighth series were fives, and the world record was in sight with the medal assured. She ended with a four and a three, beating the 42 set by Korean shooter Kim Yeji in Baku two years ago by one hit. She also broke the junior world record of 41, set by Yang Jiin.

Meanwhile, Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat bagged scores of 582 and 581, managing 12th and 14th positions respectively. Also, Ashi Chouksey failed to reach the finals of the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event by a one-point margin.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Other Sports / Esha Singh shatters world record to bag historic ISSF World Cup shooting gold: ‘Had a lot of nerves, hand was shaking’
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