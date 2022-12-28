Esports receives official confirmation as multi-sports event in India

In a big move, The Government of India has officially recognised 'Esports' (Electronic Sports) as a part of Multi-sports events. Esports will be taken care of by the Department of Sports under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Indian Esports Industry has been fighting for Esports not to be clubbed under the umbrella term "Gaming". The Industry has maintained that Esports (Electronic sports) is a competitive sport where esports athletes use their physical and mental abilities to compete in certain genres of video games in a virtual, electronic environment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about how monumental this decision is for the country's Esports community, Lokesh Suji, Director, Esports Federation of India & Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF) says, "Great news for us to begin the New Year. We have been constantly working on establishing the difference between esports and iGaming, and finally, our efforts have been fulfilled. We welcome this announcement by our government under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Modi ji, which will open new avenues to pour in more investment opportunities in this booming industry.”

“From now onwards, we will have to build the proper infrastructure, training facilities and coaching for our young esports athletes. Only a short time until we see Esports being placed in the same league as cricket, football, basketball, etc. and having similar fan power, scale and craze.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"With the latest announcement and India recently competing for medals at the inaugural Esports Asian Games, people are shaking off the misconceptions linked with esports as a passion or career option. The year 2023 beholds greater opportunities for esports and we are anticipating more favorable developments, only making it bigger. It surely has been a great year for Indian esports." Suji added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON