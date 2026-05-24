Familiar rivals, new setting: Magnus, Gukesh and Norway Chess’s new home in Oslo

Oslo: Deichman Bjorvika—Oslo’s public library designed to appear like a book stack—will see a whoosh of activity with some of the world’s best chess players pacing its corridors over the next fortnight. For the first time in its decade-plus history, Norway Chess tournament moves from its home in Stavanger to the capital Oslo.

File image of world champion D Gukesh. (HT)

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It’s a rare classical tournament where a Magnus Carlsen sighting is guaranteed. Rarer still, a two classical game match-up between Carlsen and reigning world champion D Gukesh. Last year, Carlsen—he chose not to defend his world title and has since made himself scarce at classical events—spiked the tournament’s social engagement with his viral table-slamming episode after losing to Gukesh. He went on to win Norway Chess for the seventh time.

Four of the top ten players, along with Indians Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa, will feature in this year’s line-up. World Championship challenger Javokir Sindarov is expected to be in Oslo for the tournament, not as a participant but to support his friend, Bibisara Assaubayeva, who will be competing in the women’s section. Reigning women’s world champion Ju Wenjun returns to the tournament, along with defending champion Anna Muzychuk. India’s Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh will also be part of the May 25-June 5 tournament.

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{{^usCountry}} “We started with Vishy Anand in 2013, our first year. Since then we have had a lot of players from India playing here. They’re kind, clever and very important to us,” Norway Chess CEO Kjell Madland told a gathering of Indian journalists here on Sunday. He’s overseeing the finishing touches to the arrangements at the playing venue, on the eve of the tournament. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We started with Vishy Anand in 2013, our first year. Since then we have had a lot of players from India playing here. They’re kind, clever and very important to us,” Norway Chess CEO Kjell Madland told a gathering of Indian journalists here on Sunday. He’s overseeing the finishing touches to the arrangements at the playing venue, on the eve of the tournament. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The imposing, architecturally intriguing Deichman Bjorvika, located between the Oslo Central station and the Opera house, overlooking the waterfront, seems to fit the brief of a chess tournament playing venue. It replaced the city’s public library at Hammersborg, which was in use since 1933. Reportedly, local schoolchildren also helped move the books, carrying them on foot between the two sites. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The imposing, architecturally intriguing Deichman Bjorvika, located between the Oslo Central station and the Opera house, overlooking the waterfront, seems to fit the brief of a chess tournament playing venue. It replaced the city’s public library at Hammersborg, which was in use since 1933. Reportedly, local schoolchildren also helped move the books, carrying them on foot between the two sites. {{/usCountry}}

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“It was very important for us to have a beautiful venue because we are setting the standard in so many ways,” Madland said. “It’s a good challenge to try and move out and do new things. Since we have the Total Chess tournament coming up for which we’ll be going everywhere in the world, it’s good training for the organisation,” Madland said.

Norway Chess has entered into an agreement with world chess body, Fide, to run the Total Chess World Championship Tour—a mix of fast classic, rapid and blitz, from 2027, with a pilot run planned for later this year. Madland isn’t a stranger to trying new things. He chose to introduce Armageddon in the tournament when draws were averaging 85%. After that, draws dropped to 50%, he pointed out.

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For Gukesh—he will play the World Championship in roughly six months from now—this is a critical year. Two years ago, he was out to chase a boyhood dream as a teenaged Candidates winner. This time, he’s a defending champion going up against another 20-year-old with the job of having to prove that he’s still good enough to hold on to the crown. The Indian has not had a particularly impressive run since his World Championship win, so much so that fellow Grandmasters have been quick to name his opponent, Sindarov, as outright favourite for their match.

Carlsen, who chose to walk away from the title and the ceaseless cycle of preparation that it takes to defend it every other year, is still the yardstick against whom both freakishly talented 14-year-olds and reigning world champions are measured. Last year saw Carlsen defeat Gukesh in the opening round. Five rounds later, Gukesh scored his first classical win over the Norwegian. It came with plenty of drama. Gukesh, who was under pressure for the greater part of the contest, managed to turn the tables with Carlsen blundering and losing in time trouble. The five-time world champion punched the table in annoyance and stormed out of the venue.

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It’s a high drama bar to match this year.

In many ways, Norway Chess’ legacy is intertwined with that of Carlsen. Madland is often asked if he has thought of a prospect of Carlsen-less Norway Chess in the future and how he’d deal with it. “In a small country like ours, having a player like Magnus is a big thing. It’s not easy to replace him.”

It’s not a worry at least for the next two weeks.

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