FathersDay: My father, my strength

American actor-writer Dawn French once said, “It was my father who taught me to value myself’. This is the emotion that also resonates with some of the popular young sportspersons, who have been winning laurels for the country. On Father’s Day, today, these sports stars share how their fathers have held their hands, made them believe in themselves, and led them on to the path of hard work, success and glory.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘Father, Guru and Dost’

Sprinter Hima Das — who recently won the 100 metres Women’s event at the 61st National Interstate Athletics Championships — says her father Ranjit Das is both her friend and mentor, who took her to the fields to train, which helped her become the world-class athlete that she is today. “Bachpan se papa mujhe ground mein leke jaate the. Only boys would be allowed to play there, but my dad would encourage me to also take part. Papa ke saath khet mein bhi kaam kiya hai maine. One day, while we were working on the fields, I saw an aeroplane in the sky and told my dad, ‘Ek din main bhi yeh plane mein jaaungi’,” fondly recalls Das.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain says her father, Tiken Borgohain is her role model.

Olympic Dreams

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain says her father, Tiken Borgohain, has always supported her and never discriminated with her choice of sport. “Bachpan se papa se bahut kuch seekhne ko mila. Unhone hi pehli baar Olympics ka sapna dikhaya mujhe. I heard tales of Muhammad Ali (Late American professional boxer) from him. He never told me I should not take up professional boxing because I am a girl. He always supported me and has dedicated his whole life towards supporting me. His faith in my abilities has been unwavering. He’s my role model,” says the pugilist.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘My father is my rock!’

Boxer Nikhat Zareen, who won gold in the flyweight (52kg) category at 2022 IBA Women’s World Boxing Champions, recalls, “My father has always been my rock! He has supported me since the beginning of my boxing career. Despite the backlash from the orthodox society, he never gave up and always encouraged me, no matter what. Even till today, whenever I have some trials or nationals, he always comes to watch me and support me. He never misses my match. Of course, like all fathers he too scolded me when I was young but that was because I was too naughty (chuckles).”

Ace para shuttler Sukant Kadam with his father, Indukant Kadam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘My father inspired me to take up sports’

Ace para shuttler Sukant Kadam, says even though his father, Indukant Kadam, was not his first supporter, he was his inspiration. “My father is the most friendly person with me nowadays. But he wasn’t always like that. Initially, he was against my sports career because he wanted me to do well in engineering and then (take up) job. But then, I choose my career.... During my childhood, he used to tell me ‘Education is everything’, and now he says world is changing drastically. He is the one who taught me how to play cricket, so he is the inspiration for me to take up sports. He and I used to play, and he would always let me win saying, ‘You are very strong’. That’s how I started believing in myself and got more confidence,” shares the athlete.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shooting ace and Olympian Manu Bhaker, says her father Ramkishan Bhaker has always been supportive of her.

‘My dad is my confidant’

For shooting ace and Olympian Manu Bhaker, her father Ramkishan Bhaker is her pride. “He has scolded me only once as far as I remember. He was pretty serious about studies since the beginning. He never forced us, but said that you should score decent grades. Otherwise he has never scolded me and my brother. He has always been my confidant and my constant support. My most favourite qualities of him is that he always takes out time for us. The one thing that has always been special, is whenever he used to get time - since he is a marine engineering in the Navy - he would come home and be never like, ‘I want to go to my friend’s house’. He would always want to spend time with his family. He always used to play with us. My father has always been energetic and pushed us to be active in life, too. We do yoga and meditation in the morning. Throughout the day I am shooting, so he makes sure that none of my body parts are aching. If I have any spasm in the arm, he even helps to relieve it,” says the Arjuna awardee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lesson from dad: Stay humble

World no 1 para badminton player Pramod Bhagat, recalls the inspiration that his late father Kailash Bhagat was and shares, “Both my parents have been my role model, but my father has been my staunch supporter! He has always encouraged me to play, and never stopped me from playing. Whenever I was feeling down or low, he would help me cheer up and try and talk me out of my (sad) mood... My father used to never scold me (when I was young) or anyone else. He always encouraged me to concentrate on the game and forget about everything else. He also taught me to stay humble and focus on the present. He is my backbone and has helped me become what I am today.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Author Tweets @Nainaarora8

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON