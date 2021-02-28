Home / Sports / Others / Feel the same butterflies in stomach as felt while playing first senior international event: Indian paddler Mudit
others

Feel the same butterflies in stomach as felt while playing first senior international event: Indian paddler Mudit

During lockdown , the 20-year-old paddler Mudit worked on his technique and fitness. "The break gave me an opportunity to work a lot on strength training, technique, body movements and physical aspects."
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:47 PM IST
Mudit Dani

Mudit Dani is all set to take on Finland's Olah Benedek in the men's singles qualifying Rd 1 as the international table tennis tournaments kick off for the 2021 season with the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender Doha today.

While a long lay off away from the sport due to pandemic, the Doha tournament will be a different experience for all the players as they resume playing at international circuit.

"It's an unbelievable feeling to restart over here. I feel the same butterflies in my stomach when I played my first ever senior tournament. Though this time I'm more prepared. And it's a surreal feeling to be back here where I played the tournament [Qatar Open] just before the pandemic hit the world," Mudit said.

During lockdown , the 20-year-old paddler Mudit worked on his technique and fitness. "The break gave me an opportunity to work a lot on strength training, technique, body movements and physical aspects. I also worked on my third-ball technique and service receive. That is something I look forward to seeing how it works out in the game," Mudit, who clinched his first senior international medla in US Open last year, said. The third-ball attack is a trick players use to gain points while serving through utilising the return ball.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Vinesh returns to mat with gold in Kiev tournament, pins rival in final

Feels like playing my playing first senior international event: Mudit Dani

Gold for Rakesh, mixed doubles pair in Fazza world ranking tournament

Para athlete Nishad Kumar tests positive for COVID-19

Achanta Sharath Kamal, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan, Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee are among the 13 Indians who will be seen in action at the WTT Contender Doha.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP