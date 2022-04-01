FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and Online

FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw Live Streaming: An unprecedented tournament draw on Friday will decide who faces who in the group stage clashes of the first 'winter' World Cup in Qatar, scheduled to take place in November this year. Three of the 32 entries will be placeholders in the final draw because the three-year qualifying program was delayed and is still ongoing. The host nation Qatar will be the top-seeded team in Group A, taking position A1 in the schedule of 64 matches in just 28 days. Seeding pots are filled according to FIFA rankings which weigh results over several years and are officially updated Thursday. The privilege is given to all host nations even when ranked No. 65 in the world, as Russia was. Qatar is currently No. 52. The competition is set to take place in Qatar from November 21, 2022 to December 18, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here’s all you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2022 draw Live Streaming:

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 draw taking place?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 draw will take place in Qatar at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

At what time does the FIFA World Cup 2022 draw begin?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 draw begins at 9:30 PM IST on Friday (April 1).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 draw?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 draw will be aired live on the History TV18 channel in India.

How to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 draw online?

The online streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 draw will be available on Voot, JioTV mobile app and on FIFA's official website.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON