Fifteen LIV stars confirm participation for International Series

New Delhi: As many as fifteen LIV Golf League stars and nine winners from the Asian Tour’s 2024 season will tee off at the $2mn International Series that will make its India debut at Gurugram’s DLF Golf and Country Club later this month (Jan 30-Feb 2). Anirban Lahiri will lead India’s charge at the International Series alongside Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar. (AFP)

Reigning major winner Bryson DeChambeau , who had top-six finishes in three of the four Majors in 2024 including a win at the US Open, heads a stellar lineup even as six of the top 20 from last year’s LIV Golf League will be in the field.

DeChambeau is joined by Crushers GC teammates Paul Casey and Anirban Lahiri while Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz of Torque GC will be alongside his skipper Joaquin Niemann, and compatriot Abraham Ancer of Fireballs GC.

Other confirmations include Mito Pereira and Sebastian Munoz, which make it a clean sweep of Torque GC players, while Harold Varner III of 4Aces GC will also be in action.

The International Series 2023 Rankings champion Andy Ogletree, a three-time winner, is also in the field along with RangeGoats GC player Peter Uihlein, a two-time champion on The International Series last season and runner-up in the rankings race behind Niemann.

The 2024 Asian Tour Order of Merit winner John Catlin, who impressed as an alternate on the LIV Golf League last season after securing back-to-back tournament victories at International Series Macau presented by Wynn and the Saudi Open presented by PIF last year, is also confirmed alongside fellow Americans Caleb Surratt of Legion XIII and Cameron Tringale of HyFlyers GC.

Rubbing shoulders with the international stars will be top Indian pros in the form of Shubhankar Sharma and Jeev Milkha Singh. The field is further strengthened by the presence of Gaganjeet Bhullar, an 11-time winner on the Asian Tour, the highest by an Indian in history.

Lahiri (T-5 at the 2015 PGA), Shubhankar (T-8 at the 2023 Open) and Jeev Milkha (T-9 at the 2008 PGA) are the only Indians to have finished inside top-10 of a Major.

A promising addition to the field is the teenage amateur Kartik Singh, who was third at the 2024 Junior Players Championship. The 15-year-old Kartik, the highest ranked Indian amateur, has also played the Junior Presidents Cup and was a member of the strong Asia-Pacific team which beat the European team to win the prestigious Bonallack Trophy in the UAE earlier this month.

New LIV Golf signings Luis Masaveu of Fireballs GC and Frederik Kjettrup of Cleeks GC are also competing, with the India event providing a perfect tune-up for the promising young Spaniard and talented Dane ahead of their big debuts in the opening fixture of the season, at LIV Golf Riyadh the following week.

Thailand’s Suteepat Prateeptienchai, the Yeangder TPC and Taiwan Glass Taifong Open champion, is the third two-time 2024 winner in the field alongside Uihlein and Catlin.

Two further champions on The International Series last season, BNI Indonesian Masters winner Richard T Lee and MJ Maguire, who beat Catlin in a play-off for glory at the Black Mountain Championship, are also confirmed for the Gurugram showdown.

Thailand’s Rattanon Wannasrichan (SJM Macao Open), England’s Steve Lewton (Mandiri Indonesia Open), Jbe Kruger from South Africa (Mercuries Taiwan Masters) and the Korean duo of Hongtaek Kim (GS Caltex Maekyung Open Golf Championship) and Minkyu Kim (Kolon Korea Open presented by ELORD) also bring winning credentials to the tournament.