First batch of MotoGP bikes reach India

The first batch of MotoGP motorcycles reached India on Thursday and were then taken to the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida that will host the maiden Grand Prix of India from September 22 to 24.

Track for the MotoGP Bharat that will be hosted at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on September 22-24. (PTI)

The shipment that arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here earlier in the day includes Moto2 and Moto3 bikes as well. While MotoGP is the pinnacle of motorcycle racing in the world, Moto2 and Moto3 are feeder series that take place during the MotoGP weekend at the same venue.

“Today the first and also the biggest lot of bikes arrived for MotoGP Bharat. Uttar Pradesh Police escorted the shipment to the circuit,” Fairstreet Sports chief operating officer Pushkar Nath Srivastava said. Fairstreet is the organiser and promoter of MotoGP Bharat.

Most of the tyres, supplied by Michelin, have also reached the circuit. Most importantly, the riders will reach India on September 19.

September 21 will see riders and team heads attend press conferences. September 22 will have practice sessions of all three categories – MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3. September 23 will have practice sessions, qualifying and the sprint race that will last 12 laps.

The final day – September 24 – will have the main races. The Moto3 race will last 17 laps, Moto2 19 laps and MotoGP 24 laps.

