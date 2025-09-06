Football: African 2026 World Cup qualifying tables
African 2026 World Cup qualifying tables after matches on Friday :
Group A
Egypt 7 6 1 0 16 2 19
Burkina Faso 7 4 2 1 19 7 14
Sierra Leone 7 2 3 2 8 8 9
Guinea-Bissau 7 1 4 2 6 8 7
Ethiopia 7 1 3 3 7 9 6
Djibouti 7 0 1 6 4 26 1
Group B
DR Congo 7 5 1 1 11 3 16
Senegal 7 4 3 0 10 1 15
Sudan 7 3 3 1 8 4 12
Mauritania 7 1 2 4 4 9 5
Togo 7 0 4 3 4 9 4
South Sudan 7 0 3 4 3 14 3
Group C
South Africa 7 5 1 1 13 5 16
Benin 7 3 2 2 7 7 11
Rwanda 6 2 2 2 4 4 8
Nigeria 6 1 4 1 7 6 7
Lesotho 7 1 3 3 4 8 6
Zimbabwe 7 0 4 3 5 10 4
Group E
Morocco 6 6 0 0 19 2 18 - qualified
Tanzania 6 3 1 2 6 5 10
Zambia 5 2 0 3 9 7 6
Niger 5 2 0 3 6 9 6
Congo 6 0 1 5 3 20 1
Eritrea withdrew before matchday 1
Group F
Ivory Coast 7 6 1 0 15 0 19
Gabon 7 6 0 1 16 6 18
Burundi 7 3 1 3 13 8 10
Gambia 7 2 1 4 15 14 7
Kenya 7 1 3 3 12 11 6
Seychelles 7 0 0 7 2 34 0
Group G
Algeria 7 6 0 1 19 7 18
Uganda 7 4 0 3 10 7 12
Mozambique 7 4 0 3 10 15 12
Guinea 7 3 1 3 7 5 10
Botswana 7 3 0 4 10 11 9
Somalia 7 0 1 6 3 14 1
Group H
Tunisia 7 6 1 0 12 0 19
Namibia 7 3 3 1 9 4 12
Liberia 7 3 1 3 7 7 10
Eq. Guinea 7 3 1 3 7 10 10
Malawi 7 3 0 4 6 7 9
Sao Tome 7 0 0 7 4 17 0
Note: Group winners qualify for 2026 World Cup in United States, Canada and Mexico. The four best-ranked runners-up enter a mini tournament and winners qualify for six-nation inter-continental play-offs with two finals places up for grabs
