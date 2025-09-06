Search
Sat, Sept 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Football: African 2026 World Cup qualifying tables

AFP |
Updated on: Sept 06, 2025 02:50 am IST

Football: African 2026 World Cup qualifying tables

African 2026 World Cup qualifying tables after matches on Friday :

Football: African 2026 World Cup qualifying tables
Football: African 2026 World Cup qualifying tables

Group A

Egypt 7 6 1 0 16 2 19

Burkina Faso 7 4 2 1 19 7 14

Sierra Leone 7 2 3 2 8 8 9

Guinea-Bissau 7 1 4 2 6 8 7

Ethiopia 7 1 3 3 7 9 6

Djibouti 7 0 1 6 4 26 1

Group B

DR Congo 7 5 1 1 11 3 16

Senegal 7 4 3 0 10 1 15

Sudan 7 3 3 1 8 4 12

Mauritania 7 1 2 4 4 9 5

Togo 7 0 4 3 4 9 4

South Sudan 7 0 3 4 3 14 3

Group C

South Africa 7 5 1 1 13 5 16

Benin 7 3 2 2 7 7 11

Rwanda 6 2 2 2 4 4 8

Nigeria 6 1 4 1 7 6 7

Lesotho 7 1 3 3 4 8 6

Zimbabwe 7 0 4 3 5 10 4

Group E

Morocco 6 6 0 0 19 2 18 - qualified

Tanzania 6 3 1 2 6 5 10

Zambia 5 2 0 3 9 7 6

Niger 5 2 0 3 6 9 6

Congo 6 0 1 5 3 20 1

Eritrea withdrew before matchday 1

Group F

Ivory Coast 7 6 1 0 15 0 19

Gabon 7 6 0 1 16 6 18

Burundi 7 3 1 3 13 8 10

Gambia 7 2 1 4 15 14 7

Kenya 7 1 3 3 12 11 6

Seychelles 7 0 0 7 2 34 0

Group G

Algeria 7 6 0 1 19 7 18

Uganda 7 4 0 3 10 7 12

Mozambique 7 4 0 3 10 15 12

Guinea 7 3 1 3 7 5 10

Botswana 7 3 0 4 10 11 9

Somalia 7 0 1 6 3 14 1

Group H

Tunisia 7 6 1 0 12 0 19

Namibia 7 3 3 1 9 4 12

Liberia 7 3 1 3 7 7 10

Eq. Guinea 7 3 1 3 7 10 10

Malawi 7 3 0 4 6 7 9

Sao Tome 7 0 0 7 4 17 0

Note: Group winners qualify for 2026 World Cup in United States, Canada and Mexico. The four best-ranked runners-up enter a mini tournament and winners qualify for six-nation inter-continental play-offs with two finals places up for grabs

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Football: African 2026 World Cup qualifying tables
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On