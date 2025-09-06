African 2026 World Cup qualifying tables after matches on Friday : Football: African 2026 World Cup qualifying tables

Group A

Egypt 7 6 1 0 16 2 19

Burkina Faso 7 4 2 1 19 7 14

Sierra Leone 7 2 3 2 8 8 9

Guinea-Bissau 7 1 4 2 6 8 7

Ethiopia 7 1 3 3 7 9 6

Djibouti 7 0 1 6 4 26 1

Group B

DR Congo 7 5 1 1 11 3 16

Senegal 7 4 3 0 10 1 15

Sudan 7 3 3 1 8 4 12

Mauritania 7 1 2 4 4 9 5

Togo 7 0 4 3 4 9 4

South Sudan 7 0 3 4 3 14 3

Group C

South Africa 7 5 1 1 13 5 16

Benin 7 3 2 2 7 7 11

Rwanda 6 2 2 2 4 4 8

Nigeria 6 1 4 1 7 6 7

Lesotho 7 1 3 3 4 8 6

Zimbabwe 7 0 4 3 5 10 4

Group E

Morocco 6 6 0 0 19 2 18 - qualified

Tanzania 6 3 1 2 6 5 10

Zambia 5 2 0 3 9 7 6

Niger 5 2 0 3 6 9 6

Congo 6 0 1 5 3 20 1

Eritrea withdrew before matchday 1

Group F

Ivory Coast 7 6 1 0 15 0 19

Gabon 7 6 0 1 16 6 18

Burundi 7 3 1 3 13 8 10

Gambia 7 2 1 4 15 14 7

Kenya 7 1 3 3 12 11 6

Seychelles 7 0 0 7 2 34 0

Group G

Algeria 7 6 0 1 19 7 18

Uganda 7 4 0 3 10 7 12

Mozambique 7 4 0 3 10 15 12

Guinea 7 3 1 3 7 5 10

Botswana 7 3 0 4 10 11 9

Somalia 7 0 1 6 3 14 1

Group H

Tunisia 7 6 1 0 12 0 19

Namibia 7 3 3 1 9 4 12

Liberia 7 3 1 3 7 7 10

Eq. Guinea 7 3 1 3 7 10 10

Malawi 7 3 0 4 6 7 9

Sao Tome 7 0 0 7 4 17 0

Note: Group winners qualify for 2026 World Cup in United States, Canada and Mexico. The four best-ranked runners-up enter a mini tournament and winners qualify for six-nation inter-continental play-offs with two finals places up for grabs

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.