Football star’s girlfriend sets the internet ablaze with stunning photos

Mats Hummels' girlfriend, Nicola Cavanis, is turning up the heat on social media, leaving fans in awe with her latest series of bikini posts. The German model, often hailed as the "hottest woman in the world" by her admirers, has once again grabbed headlines with her jaw-dropping looks. Mats Hummels and Nicola Cavanis were seen together in the public for the first time at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris.(File Photo)

Hummels, 36, and Nicola, 26, made their relationship public in October when they arrived together at the prestigious Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris. Since then, Nicola has continued to captivate her 2 million Instagram followers with glamorous photos and stylish updates.

Her latest post? A stunning compilation video showcasing a variety of bikini looks. But it wasn’t just about fashion—her caption hinted at a deeper meaning. Quoting German music duo Rosenstolz, she wrote, "If I let myself be caught, then it's only by life."

Fans go wild over Nicola’s stunning post

Nicola’s post quickly went viral, racking up over 60,000 likes, including one from her footballer boyfriend. Fans couldn’t help but flood the comments section with admiration.

"You are beyond perfect, the hottest woman in the world," one fan gushed.

"Absolutely stunning once again, Nicola," another follower commented.

According to The Sun, Nicola has built a loyal fan base with her dazzling posts, earning her a reputation as one of the most glamorous WAGs in football.

While Nicola steals the spotlight off the pitch, Mats Hummels remains a football legend in his own right. The German center-back has had an illustrious career, winning multiple Bundesliga titles and German Cups during his two spells with Borussia Dortmund. He also lifted three league titles with Bayern Munich and played a crucial role in Germany’s historic 2014 World Cup triumph.

In September, Hummels took on a new challenge by joining Roma, where he has since made 14 appearances and even scored a goal.