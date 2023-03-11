Former MMA fighter accuses LeBron James of taking performance enhancing drugs

LeBron James is one of the most famous superstars in basketball currently. His continued incredible gameplay even at the age of 38 years has been a hotly debated topic for quite sometime now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While James has never tested positive for any performance enhancing drugs, such accusations and claims often become the talk of the town. The latest to join throw such accusations on James is Former MMA fighter Chael Sonnen who made some adverse comments on the basketball star on the "Flagrant" podcast.

ALSO READ| Kane shares how he felt after removing his mask for the first time on WWE

Sonnen claimed that he and James had "the same drug guy". And added that he and golfer Tiger Woods take "the big three" of EPO (erythropoietin), growth hormone and testosterone, a combination of enhancers which he dubbed the "Lance Armstrong diet."

"I know exactly what [James is] doing," said Sonnen.

"EPO matters; it’s the reason LeBron takes it. It matters. EPO increases your red blood cells, which gives you endurance so you can play all game long. You can shoot the fourth quarter just like you shot the fourth minute. It’s the king of performance enhancers," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, James is currently out of action due to a foot injury which he had sustained during LA Lakers match against Dallas Mavericks two weeks ago. He is speculated to return to action soon as he won't need a surgery to recover from his injury.