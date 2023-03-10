Former NBA star Shawn Kemp's attorneys slam shooting claims, insist self-defence

Former NBA star Shawn Kemp has found himself in the midst of a shooting controversy, but his attorneys insist he was acting in self-defense. The 53-year-old was arrested by Tacoma police after exchanging gunfire with individuals in a parking lot while attempting to retrieve stolen items, including his iPhone, on Wednesday. However, Kemp was released on Thursday without charges filed against him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We’re grateful they didn’t rush to judgment,” said Seattle criminal defense lawyer Tim Leary, who is representing Kemp.

According to a written statement by another Kemp attorney, W. Scott Boatman, Kemp's vehicle was broken into on Tuesday night, and he tracked his stolen phone's location to an occupied car at the Tacoma Mall. When Kemp confronted the individuals inside, they allegedly shot at him, prompting him to return fire.

“There was not a drive-by shooting as previously reported, and Mr. Kemp's actions were reasonable and legally justified,” Boatman said. “Mr. Kemp met with law enforcement at the scene in an attempt to assist in the matter.”

Also read | Former NBA star Shawn Kemp arrested, charged with drive-by shooting

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tacoma police have since recovered a gun from the scene, but the Pierce County Prosecutor's Office has stated it will not file charges against Kemp pending further investigation.

Kemp is a six-time NBA all-star who played for the Seattle SuperSonics from 1989 to 1997. He is also known for his athletic dunks and currently owns two licensed cannabis stores in Seattle. Despite the recent controversy, Kemp's attorneys remain confident in his self-defense claims.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON