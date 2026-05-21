Kolkata, With an eye on the Los Angeles Olympics where compound archery will make its debut, India have appointed multiple-time former world champion Dave Cousins as their chief compound coach, with the American set to join within two weeks ahead of the Stage 3 World Cup in Antalya next month.

Former world champion Dave Cousins to join India as compound chief coach ahead of LA Olympics

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This will be the first international coaching assignment for the 49-year-old, who has previously coached clubs and state teams in the USA besides enjoying an illustrious competitive career spanning more than two decades.

Compound archery will make its long-awaited Olympic debut at LA 2028 with only a mixed team event, and the Archery Association of India believes Cousins fits perfectly into its long-term plans.

The appointment, however, came after prolonged negotiations with former coach and Italian legend Sergio Pagni failed to materialise.

The development was confirmed to PTI by AAI treasurer Dr Joris Paulose Ummacheril.

"Yes, he has been finalised as the compound coach and we have some paperwork formalities to complete," Dr Ummacheril said.

"This appointment is till LA. He will come as a full-time coach. As per the agreement, he will get 60 days of annual leave depending on the tournament and camp schedule. Thirty days will be with pay and if he needs more, it will be without pay."

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{{^usCountry}} It is understood that Cousins' will earn USD 12,000 per month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is understood that Cousins' will earn USD 12,000 per month. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Pagni, who had guided India to a clean sweep of five gold medals at the Hangzhou Asian Games, had reportedly sought a substantial salary hike. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pagni, who had guided India to a clean sweep of five gold medals at the Hangzhou Asian Games, had reportedly sought a substantial salary hike. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Negotiations eventually broke down and the Italian has now joined South Korea as their technical head coach for compound archery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Negotiations eventually broke down and the Italian has now joined South Korea as their technical head coach for compound archery. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "We have verbally approved everything and are waiting for the formalities. If all goes well, he will join the side before the Stage 3 World Cup in Antalya from June 9 to 14," Dr Ummacheril said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We have verbally approved everything and are waiting for the formalities. If all goes well, he will join the side before the Stage 3 World Cup in Antalya from June 9 to 14," Dr Ummacheril said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cousins faces a challenging assignment with India naming an inexperienced compound squad for Asian Games. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cousins faces a challenging assignment with India naming an inexperienced compound squad for Asian Games. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jyothi Surekha Vennam is the only experienced archer in the combined men's and women's squads selected recently at the SAI trials in Sonepat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jyothi Surekha Vennam is the only experienced archer in the combined men's and women's squads selected recently at the SAI trials in Sonepat. {{/usCountry}}

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Veterans Abhishek Verma, defending Asian Games champion Ojas Deotale, Parneet Kaur, Aditi Swami and Prathamesh Jawkar all part of India's triumphant campaign at the Huangzhou Games failed to make the cut.

Cousins remains one of the most decorated compound archers in history and is the only archer to have won every major World Archery championship discipline, including Outdoor, Indoor, Field, 3D and the World Games.

To address the transition and prepare the new squad, India will organise a seven-day training camp involving the archers' personal coaches as well.

"He has suggested we need to have a seven-day coaching camp before the tournament. Personal coaches will also be there in the camp, so we feel there won't be an issue," Dr Ummacheril said.

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India will also hold a preparatory camp in Kurobe, Japan, before the Asian Games to help the archers acclimatise.

No breakthrough yet on recurve coach

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Meanwhile, there has been little progress in the appointment of a foreign recurve coach after renowned Korean-American coach Kisik Lee declined the offer made by the federation, seeking a significantly bigger package.

In such a scenario, the AAI is considering bringing in "guest coaches" for short-term stints before major tournaments, and it would not be a surprise if Lee himself joins in a part-time consulting role with the Indian team.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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