Formula One cancels Russian Grand Prix following Ukraine invasion

The Formula One on Friday announced that it would be “impossible” to hold the Russian Grand Prix, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The official Twitter account of F1 Media confirmed the development.

“The FIA Formula 1 World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together,” the statement began.

"We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation.

“On Thursday evening Formula 1, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances.”

Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital on Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides.

Earlier, German driver Sebastian Vettel had stated that he would not be racing in the Russian GP if it took place. Defending champion Max Verstappen had echoed Vettel's sentiments, saying that it was “not right” to race in Russia.

American-owned F1 team Haas also dropped the sponsorship of Russian company Uralkali on its car on the final day of preseason testing in Barcelona.

"Haas F1 Team will present its VF-22 in a plain white livery, minus Uralkali branding, for the third and final day of track running at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya," the team said in a statement.

The team also confirmed that Nikita Mazepin, the only Russian driver in the F1 lineup this year, will be "driving as planned."

"Nikita Mazepin will drive as planned in the morning session with Mick Schumacher taking over in the afternoon," the team stated.

Mazepin has not yet spoken publicly after Russia's attack on Ukraine. He and team principal Gunther Steiner canceled media appearances Thursday.

