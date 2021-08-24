Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / Four Indians enter semifinals of Asian Youth boxing
others

Four Indians enter semifinals of Asian Youth boxing

Seven Indians took the ring in the quarterfinals on Monday evening and four of them emerged victorious.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 01:17 PM IST
File image of boxing gloves(REUTERS)

Four Indian boxers entered the semifinals of the Asian Youth boxing championships being held in Dubai after a day of mixed results for the country.

The continental showpiece is being conducted simultaneously for the youth and junior boxers (both men and women) for the first time.

Seven Indians took the ring in the quarterfinals on Monday evening and four of them emerged victorious.

Jaydeep Rawat (71kg) defeated UAE's Mohammed Eissa in the most dominating show by an Indian, outclassing his rival in the second round.

Vanshaj (63.5kg) won 5-0 against Tajikistan's Makhkamov Dovud, while Daksh Singh (67kg) defeated Kyrgyzstan's Eldar Turdubaev 4-1.

Suresh Vishvanath (48kg) was up against against Kyrgyzstan's Amantur Zholbborosv and prevailed 5-0.

However, Victor Saikhom Singh (54kg) lost to Kyrgyzstan's Derbek Tilvaldiev 2-3, while Vijay Singh(57kg) was beaten 0-3 by Tajikistan's Morodov Abubakr.

Rabindra Singh lost 2-3 to Tajikistan's Yoqubov Abdurrahim.

India's assured medal tally stood at over 20 on the day of draws itself as many countries either skipped or fielded smaller squads due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions.

RELATED STORIES

The gold medallists in the youth category will receive prize money of USD 6,000 while silver and bronze medallists will claim USD 3,000 and USD 1,500 respectively.

The junior champions will be awarded with USD 4,000 for gold and USD 2,000 and 1,000 for silver and bronze medallists respectively.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

We have wings: Paralympics off to glittering start in Tokyo

Anirban Lahiri finishes T-56th at Northern Trust, bows out of Play-offs

Mariyappan quarantined, won't be India's Paralympic flag-bearer

Aditi 61st as Sweden’s Nordqvist wins fourth Major
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
Spider-Man Trailer
Narayan Rane
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP