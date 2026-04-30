Franchises finalise squads at Rugby Premier League draft and auction as women's franchises make historic debut

Building on the momentum of a successful inaugural Rugby Premier League season in 2025, along with Rugby India, has concluded the Season 2 Player Auction and Draft in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Rugby Premier League has concluded the Season 2 Player Auction and Draft in Hyderabad on Thursday.

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All franchises have assembled strong, competitive squads for the upcoming Rugby Premier League season.

In a landmark moment for Indian rugby, the women's franchises also participated in the Auction and Draft, with Chennai Bulls, Mumbai Dreamers, Kolkata Banga Tigers and Delhi Redz building their inaugural squads.

Both the men's and women's competitions will be held at Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad, from June 16 to 28.

The Auction and Draft marked a significant step forward for the league, with six men's and four women's franchises strategically building balanced line-ups featuring a mix of experienced internationals and emerging Indian talent.

The men's franchises, Delhi Redz, Hyderabad Heroes, Kolkata Banga Tigers, Chennai Bulls, Mumbai Dreamers and Bengaluru Bravehearts made their picks, with West Bengal's Sumit Kumar Roy emerging as the highest-paid Indian player at ₹3.75 lakh for Hyderabad Heroes, followed by Mohit Khatri at ₹3.5 lakh with Chennai Bulls, and Deepak Kumar Punia and Prashant Arvind Pratap Singh, both picked up for ₹2.75 lakh by Delhi Redz and Kolkata Banga Tigers respectively.

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{{^usCountry}} The Women's Auction and Draft saw Chennai Bulls, Mumbai Dreamers, Kolkata Banga Tigers and Delhi Redz build their inaugural squads, further expanding the competitive landscape of the Rugby Premier League. Delhi's Shikha Yadav led the Indian signings as the highest-paid player at ₹2.4 lakh for Delhi Redz, followed by Bhumika Shukla at ₹2.2 lakh with Mumbai Dreamers, while Nirmalya Rout and Amandeep Kaur were all secured for ₹1.6 lakh by Kolkata Banga Tigers and Chennai Bulls, respectively, rounding off the top buys across the four teams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Women's Auction and Draft saw Chennai Bulls, Mumbai Dreamers, Kolkata Banga Tigers and Delhi Redz build their inaugural squads, further expanding the competitive landscape of the Rugby Premier League. Delhi's Shikha Yadav led the Indian signings as the highest-paid player at ₹2.4 lakh for Delhi Redz, followed by Bhumika Shukla at ₹2.2 lakh with Mumbai Dreamers, while Nirmalya Rout and Amandeep Kaur were all secured for ₹1.6 lakh by Kolkata Banga Tigers and Chennai Bulls, respectively, rounding off the top buys across the four teams. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} With squads now finalised, teams will shift focus to pre-season preparations as the Rugby Premier League continues to build momentum as one of the country's premier rugby platforms. Complete squad lists for each team: Men's Squads {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With squads now finalised, teams will shift focus to pre-season preparations as the Rugby Premier League continues to build momentum as one of the country's premier rugby platforms. Complete squad lists for each team: Men's Squads {{/usCountry}}

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Chennai Bulls: Internationals - Joseva Talacolo (FIJ, Retained), Filipe Sauturaga (FIJ, Retained), Santiago Alvarez (ARG), Sunni Jardine (GBR), Tobias Sanz-Trapaga (ESP), Ethan Turner (CAN), Taualai Panoa (SAM), Tusitafu Toilolo (SAM), Hidayat Jerffrydin (SGP)Indians - Mohit Khatri (HAR, 3.5L), Jugal Kishore Majhi (ODI, 1.25L), Karan Rajbhar (WB, 1.25L), Pranav Patil (MAH, 50k), Harpreet Singh Kamboj (PUN, 50k)

Bengaluru Bravehearts: Internationals - Akuila Rokolisoa (NZL, Retained), Philip Wokorach (UGA, Retained), Henry Hutchison (AUS), Ngarohi McGarvey Black (NZL), Shilton Van Wyk (RSA), Ryan Apps (GBR), Denis Etwau (UGA), Motu Opetai (SAM), Michael Coverdale (HKG)Indians - Rajdeep Saha (WB, 1.25L), Devendra Raju Padir (MAH, 1.5L), Ganesh Dhangada Majhi (ODI, 90k), Akash Balmiki (WB, 50k), Arpan Chetri (WB, 1.25L)

Delhi Redz: Internationals - Patrick Odongo Okongo (KEN, Retained), Luciano Gonzalez (ARG), Pol Pla (ESP), Josep Serres (ESP), Nygel Pettersen Amaitsa (KEN), Elias Hancock (CAN), Samuel Mosirori Asati (KEN), Jon Okoth Okeyo (KEN), Lennox Wiese (GER)Indians - Vinay A (KAR, 50k), Javed Hussein (DEL, 2L), Hitesh Dagar (HAR, 1.25L), Deepak Kumar Punia (HAR, 2.75L), Shridhar Shrikant Nigade (MAH, 1L)

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Hyderabad Heroes:Internationals - Manuel Moreno Asensi (ESP, Retained), Kevin Wekesa (KEN, Retained), Maurice Longbottom (AUS), Regan Ware (NZL), Francisco Cosculluela (ESP), Diego Ardao (URU), Dante Sotonida (URU), Ravuama Seruvakula (SAM), Wolfram Hacker (GER)Indians - Shivam Shukla (DEL, 1.25L), Sumit Kumar Roy (WB, 3.75L), Muhammed Anes K (KER, 70k), Sambit Pradhan (ODI, 1L), Rajan Rawat (RAJ, 50k)

Mumbai Dreamers:Internationals - Ben Lasiel (PNG, Retained), James Turner (AUS), Santino Zangara (ARG), Lucas Mignot (FRA), Tristan Leyds (RSA), Guillaume Bouche (FRA), Nabo Sakoyi (RSA), Liam Poulton (CAN), Demetri Patterson (CAN)Indians - Sukumar Hembrom (WB, 1.25L), Prince Khatri (HAR, 2L), Asis Sabar (ODI, 50k), Vikas Khatri (HAR, 50k), Neeraj Khatri (HAR, Retained)

Kolkata Banga Tigers:Internationals - Vuiviwa Naduvalo (FIJ), Thibaud Mazzoleni (FRA), Brady Rush (NZL), Ricardo Duartee (RSA), Lucas Lacamp (USA), Aaron Cummings (USA), Adrian Kasito (UGA), Niue Owen (SAM), Shotaro Tsuoka (JPN)Indians - Ajay Deswal (HAR, 1.5L), Prashant Arvind Pratap Singh (MAH, 2.75L), Shanawaz Ahmed (ODI, 1.25L), Deshraj Rathore (RAJ, 90k), Sanjay Kisan (ODI, 50k)

Women's Squads

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Chennai Bulls:Internationals - Ana Maria Naimasi (FIJ), Chantelle Miell (GBR), Carmen Izyk (CAN), Lara Wright (CAN), Liske Lategan (RSA), Sheilla Chajira (KEN)Indians - Tarulata Naik (ODI, 80k), Sandhyarani Tudu (ODI, 1.4L), Amandeep Kaur (PUN, 1.6L), Sandhya Rai (WB, 1.2L), Sapna Kumari (Bihar, 50k), Muskan Piploda (RAJ, 50k)

Delhi Redz:Internationals - Camilla Carvalho (BRA), Isadora Lopes (BRA), Reapi Ulunisau (FIJ), Silika Qalo (FIJ), Eden Kilgour (CAN), Zintle Mpupha (RSA)Indians - Guriya Kumari (Bihar, 1.1L), Shikha Yadav (DEL, 2.4L), Vaishnavi Patel (MAH, 90k), Dumuni Marndi (ODI, 60k), Rima Oraon (WB, 50k), Saloni Kumari (Bihar, 50k)

Mumbai Dreamers: Internationals - Yasmim Soares (BRA), Abigail Brown (GBR), Grace Okulu (KEN), Marienela Escalante (ARG), Carmen Miranda Miralles (ESP), Abril Camacho Ruiz (ESP)Indians - Arti Kumari (Bihar, 1.6L), Mama Naik (ODI, 50k), Hupi Majhi (ODI, 50k), Bhumika Shukla (RAJ, 2.2L), Lachmi Oraon (WB, 50k), Sunita Hansdah (ODI, 50k)

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Kolkata Banga Tigers: Internationals - Nia Toliver (USA), Shiniqwa Lamprecht (RSA), Vianca Boer (RSA), Ronja Hinterding (GER), Sarah Gossman (GER), Sofia Gonzalez (ARG)Indians - Gomti Thakur (DEL, 50k), Ujjwala Ghuge (MAH, 1L), Kalyani Patil (MAH, 90k), Nirmalya Rout (ODI, 1.6L), Kyra Bianca Vincent (MAH, 60k), Parbati Hansdah (ODI, 70k).

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