‘Francis Ngannou showed MMA fighters have a chance at boxing’: UFC star Derrick Lewis

Months after walking out of UFC, former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou made a strong impression in his maiden outing in the boxing ring in Riyadh last week. Ngannou made his debut against Tyson Fury, and while most didn't anticipate the MMA star to go any distance, Ngannou matched up to Fury in almost all the ten rounds. Ngannou in Round 3 also floored Fury, and kept his opponent on toes throughout the contest.

The latter, however, was handed a win via split decision as one judge scored it 95-94 in favour of Ngannou, two gave it to Fury at 96-93 and 95-94. While many disagreed with the verdict, others who have worked closely with Ngannou in UFC hailed his efforts. Dana White, the president of UFC, called it “unbelievable.”

Derrick Lewis, a member of the UFC heavyweight roster, also found some inspiration. In an interaction with hindustantimes.com, Lewis, who meets Jailton Almeida in the UFC Fight Night this week, said he didn't get time to watch the bout but was updated by others about Ngannou's performance.

“I didn't watch the fight but I heard about it. I think it's really good for Ngannou for showing everyone that MMA fighters have a chance at boxing also,” said Lewis over a Zoom call.

Lewis calls the current UFC heavyweight roster as the “best in MMA right now.” Ngannou not long ago was part of the same roster but dropped his title after disputes over contract and is now signed with Professional Fighters League (PFL).

‘I can knock Almeida out in the first round’

Shifting focus to his fight, Lewis, who is renowned for knockouts, sounded confident of securing yet another win in a similar fashion. “I believe I can knock this guy out in the first round. Wait for him to take me down and take it from there,” he said.

When asked about his title aspirations, Lewis said he would look to fight one more time before making any challenge for the heavyweight gold, which is currently held by Jon Jones. “Couple of more fights, like one fight after this one and will be back in the title contention picture,” he said.