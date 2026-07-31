From PhD and motherhood to CWG podium: Seema Kaliramna scripts remarkable discus bronze

India added another medal to its growing tally at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow as Seema Kaliramna clinched the bronze medal in the women's discus throw with a best effort of 58.65m on Thursday. Her podium finish also became India's fourth medal in athletics at the Games and the country's 17th overall.

India's Seema in action during the women's discus throw final (REUTERS)

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Seema, who opened her campaign with a foul, quickly recovered with a 57.32m throw before producing her medal-winning effort of 58.65m in the third round. Although she could not improve further, recording two more fouls and a final unsuccessful attempt, the distance proved enough to keep her in the bronze-medal position.

Compatriot Nidhi Rani came agonisingly close to joining Seema on the podium. Her second-round throw of 55.67m initially placed her fourth before she improved to 57.10m in the third attempt. However, the effort was not enough to break into the top three as she narrowly missed out on a medal.

CWG 2026 – MEDAL TALLY

Jamaica's Samantha Hall claimed the gold medal with a best throw of 61.66m, while Canada's Julia Tunks settled for silver after registering 60.67m.

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{{^usCountry}} Seema's medal marked another milestone in a remarkable comeback story. After returning to competition following motherhood, the 27-year-old rebuilt her career by winning gold at the 2025 National Games before reclaiming the national title. Alongside balancing elite sport and motherhood, Seema is also pursuing a PhD, often crediting her family and support system for enabling her return to the international stage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Seema's medal marked another milestone in a remarkable comeback story. After returning to competition following motherhood, the 27-year-old rebuilt her career by winning gold at the 2025 National Games before reclaiming the national title. Alongside balancing elite sport and motherhood, Seema is also pursuing a PhD, often crediting her family and support system for enabling her return to the international stage. {{/usCountry}}

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With Seema's bronze following Lovepreet Singh's weightlifting silver earlier in the day, India finished Day 8 with two more medals, taking its overall tally at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games to 17.

In other athletics events, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, along with Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh, qualified for the men's javelin final after finishing among the top 12 in the qualification round, as strong and shifting winds prevented every athlete from breaching the automatic qualifying mark in Glasgow. Chopra, the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist, finished fifth with a best throw of 79.61m, while Rohit (78.37m) and Yashvir (78.36m) secured ninth and 10th places respectively, ensuring a full Indian contingent in Friday's medal round.

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Meanwhile, Tejaswin Shankar produced the best high jump of the field, clearing 2.15m in his signature event to collect 944 crucial points and move into second place in the men's decathlon standings. After five events, Canada's Damian Warner leads the competition with 4,353 points, while Shankar sits just 14 points behind on 4,339, firmly in contention for a medal.