From Vince Carter to Carmelo Anthony: Who can be next Hall of Famers in NBA?

All-time NBA greats like Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade, Tony Parker, Pau Gasol and Becky Hammon were officially inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last week. The silver medal-winning 1976 US Olympic women’s basketball team, ex-Purdue coach Gene Keady, former Texas A&M women’s coach Gary Blair, two-time Division III national champion David Hixon and Gene Bess, the former junior college coach at Three Rivers Community College in Missouri were the other figures who were enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Here we take a look at the next possible Hall of Fame inductees over the next three years.

2024

Former NBA basketball player Carmelo Anthony, center, speaks at the ESPY awards(AP)

Vince Carter: One of the finest dunkers ever to grace the basketball court, Vince Carter will be eligible for next year’s Hall of Fame. In his 22-year-long glorious NBA career, Carter became an eight-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA nominee. No other player has managed to feature in more NBA seasons than Carter. The Toronto Raptors star bagged more than 25,000 points to cap off his illustrious NBA career on the all-time list of top 20 players.

Amar'e Stoudemire: Having drawn curtains on his career in 2017, Amar'e Stoudemire will be eligible for the Hall of Fame next year. Stoudemire capped off his remarkable NBA career with six All-Star selections, five All-NBA teams selections and a Rookie of the Year award under his belt. Stoudemire’s six All-Star appearances and five All-NBA selections certainly bolster his chances of being inducted into the Hall of Fame. Had a knee injury not impacted Stoudemire, he could have surely gone on to scale greater heights. Stoudemire announced his retirement in 2017. Though, he returned to the game in the 2019-20 season. He eventually became an NBA assistant coach.

2025

Pau Gasol’s brother Marc, who retired from the NBA after the 2020-21 season appears to be the best suited for the 2025 Hall of Fame. Though, Marc currently plays for Basquet Girona, a Spanish side which was founded by Marc. The Spaniard won the NBA championship for Toronto Raptors in 2019.

2026

Carmelo Anthony: Carmelo Anthony officially retired from the NBA earlier this year in May. He is the one and only retired player of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team who has not been chosen for the Hall of Fame. The former 10-time All-Star and six-time All-NBA selection spent in the NBA in 19 illustrious seasons. He last featured in the NBA representing the Los Angeles Lakers. Anthony left the NBA as the number 9 scorer in the history of the league. Anthony finished his NBA career with 28,289 points under his belt.

