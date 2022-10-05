Future ready: Javelin champ Manu sets his sights high

“This year he has started doing well in competitions and is mentally stronger. The good results have given confidence and there is a younger bunch to push each other. We have to work on his strength and technique. Next season, we will prepare him to go past 85m consistently and the target would be 88m,” says Naik.

Manu has risen fast through the ranks and after a stellar year is gearing up for major tournaments next year – Asian Games and a qualifying berth at the world championships. He has been recently added to the Target Olympic Podium Scheme. The Athletics Federation of India has allowed him to train with Naik at ASI Pune.

“When I saw him first, his release angle was not good, strength was not good, body weight was less. So, there were a lot of things to work on. But he was tall, had good explosive strength, a reach and good speed. He was throwing good distances without any proper training,” says Naik.

It got him attention. After Chopra had already made heads turn by making a record at the world junior championships in 2016, coaches were on the hunt for new talents. Services coach Naik waited for his performance in Khelo India, before putting in a word for his inclusion in the Services team.

For the first few years, he trained without a coach and it was only after he was scouted by the Army that his life began to take a turn for good. Before that Manu had to prove himself by winning medals at the Khelo India.

“I was a volleyball player but in one of the school meets, I was given to throw the javelin and the physical education teacher liked it. Since then, I have been throwing the spear,” says Manu.

He trained with some senior throwers, picked up nuances by watching YouTube videos and learned the basics of the game.

Javelin was not the first choice at his village school in Hassan district. Manu liked volleyball and other sports but destiny had other plans. His school coach found his physique well suited for javelin and threw him into a school meet when he was in 10th standard. Since that day, it was only javelin that occupied his mind.

Former Commonwealth Games medallist Naik spotted his talent and Manu has made the most of all the opportunities that have come his way.

“It has been an extremely good season and the Open Nationals is still there. I have improved a lot. It all changed for me since I was recruited in the Army in 2020. Before that, there was not much support, but in Pune, I get all the facilities for training.”

At the National Games, he carried that confidence and won gold with a throw of 80.71 ahead of Rohit Yadav, who was also with him in Birmingham. Last year, he consistently threw 75-76m and stepped up in a big way this season. Such was his dedication that he has not taken a break in the last year, while polishing his skills at Army Sports Institute in Pune.

“They are all top throwers and you see them going big. I am not in that range so I just told myself to not get carried away and focus on giving my best. I was feeling unsettled because of my unfamiliarity. The food, the atmosphere was different. My coach (Kashinath Naik) was not by my side and I was taking online workout plans from him. The result was a bit disappointing but I know I have just started.”

“Had Neeraj bhai been there it would have been different even for me. It would have given me more confidence. But it was the first time I travelled abroad and represented India and this was a big opportunity for me.”

Manu took some time to gather himself but quickly regrouped to focus on his throws and not get intimidated by the big names. Having thrown the spear to 84.35 at the National Inter-State meet earlier this year, Manu wanted to give his personal best. He fell short of his own mark but ended up with an impressive 82.28m taking 5th place.

Prakash D Manu can be excused for getting a bit overwhelmed while he was competing against the cream of the world javelin scene at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. There was Asian Games medallist Arshad Nadeem, world champion Anderson Peters, Olympic medallists Julius Yego and Keshorn Walcott. For Manu, it was not only a major competition but his first international meet at any level. That’s how fast the 22-year-old has progressed this season standing up to the big names in the world and shouldering India’s medal prospect in the absence of Tokyo Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra.

