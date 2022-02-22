‘Game starts at 3 am. I prepared for it everyday by changing my routine’: R Praggnanandhaa after stunning Magnus Carlsen

R. Praggnanandhaa became only the third India, after Viswanathan Anand and P Harikrishna, to beat world champion Magnus Carlsen. The teenager achieved the rare milestone during round eight of Airthings Masters - an online rapid chess competition.

The 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa, in a conversation with ANI, revealed that he had to change routine to prepare for the tournament.

"It was very hard because the game starts early morning at 3 am. I prepared for it every day by changing my routine to the tournament's schedule. I think it really worked out," Praggnanandhaa said.

"Yeah, I was also working hard in chess terms also. I was happy in general to win. It gives me huge confidence," he added.

"I am very happy to see so much support, really motivates me to work much harder and play better," the Indian Grand Master said.

Ramesh Babu, father of Praggnanandhaa said: "I was very happy with the result. I was sleeping at that time..... Praggnanandhaa came and told me he won against Carlsen."

"Beating the world number one is not easy. This is only the beginning, he has to do many things in this field," he added.

Carlsen had racked up three wins in a row as he ominously cranked up the gears. But against the 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa, he blundered badly, and the Indian star held firm for the win.

It was Praggnanandhaa's first win in any form of chess against the Norwegian and came on the back of having lost three games in a row.

Vaishali Rameshbabu, sister of Praggnanandhaa, who is a Woman Grand Master was also delighted and said: "We all are very happy about this. He is just 16-year-old and only the third Indian to defeat Carlsen. It's not easy because he has played many games online. It's always a challenge and he always gets excited to play against him (Carlsen)."

"In the last month, he got to play over the board with him. It was a nice experience and now he has defeated him (Carlsen). Next time he will get the chance to play over the board tournament with him... he will have good chances and he will be more confident."

Notably, the teenager is just the third Indian, after Viswanathan Anand and P Harikrishna, to accomplish the rare feat of beating Carlsen.

(With inputs from ANI)

