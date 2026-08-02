Glasgow restaurant deletes Instagram account after Lovlina Borgohain flags incorrect India map: ‘Will change logo’

A Glasgow-based restaurant is facing some serious heat after Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain flagged an incorrect map. Shortly after winning a silver medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, Lovlina pointed out that the restaurant displayed an incorrect map of the country. Hours after Lovlina's video went viral, the dining outlet Mister Singh’s India issued a statement saying its logo will be changed. However, minutes after posting the statement, the outlet deleted its Instagram account.

Lovlina Borgohain won a silver medal at CWG 2026. (PTI)

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It is worth mentioning that the boxing contingent went for a celebratory dinner at Mister Singh’s India, the Home of Curry in Glasgow, following India’s historic haul of 10 boxing medals at the competition. After the visit, Lovlina flagged an incorrect map.

The outlet deleted its Instagram account.

In the video shared by Lovlina, she could be seen holding up the restaurant’s napkin with the logo, which depicted an Indian map without the North-Eastern part of the country.

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In their clarification, the restaurant said, "Mr Singh’s India, is very proud of our Indian heritage and ancestry, for almost 32 years we have served, for India and around the world. First and foremost, we would like to unequivocally apologise for the depiction of the wrong map of India. We will take immediate steps to correct this. Once again our sincere apologies, we never wanted to offend anyone rather wanted to serve with pride to Indian contingent," the restaurant had said in the statement.

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“We will change the logo with proper map. It was our humble privilege and honour, that we served team India, after their fantastic, achievements in the Commonwealth Games. All athletes and guests thoroughly enjoyed their evening, these memories will last with us for India. Team Mr Singh India," the statement added.

Mister Singh's India clarification

What did Lovlina say?

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In the video that went viral on social media, Lovlina said that she was hurt by the wrong map and urged the authorities to make the necessary changes.

"Please don’t take this the wrong way. I felt a little hurt by this. In the map of India, our North East is missing. Yes, even outside, the displayed map has cut off the Northeast. As someone from the North East, I can say that really hurts us. That’s all I wanted to say. Please keep this in mind next time. Thank you so much,” Lovlina said.

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Boxing Federation of India president Ajay Singh also highlighted the issue, saying there was no confrontation with the restaurant owners. “There was no confrontation. It was an aberration, and we pointed that out, Lovlina and I. They accepted their mistake and assured us that it would be corrected,” Singh told PTI.

Speaking of India's contingent, the boxers returned with 10 medals at CWG 2025, seven golds and three silver. Lovlina also won the silver medal after losing her final bout.