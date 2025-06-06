Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Goa likely to be named Chess World Cup host

BySusan Ninan
Jun 06, 2025 09:21 PM IST

Originally scheduled to take place in New Delhi, the Oct 31-Nov 27 event is now going to be held in the southwestern coastal state, Hindustan Times has learnt

Bengaluru: Goa is likely to be announced as the host of the Chess World Cup, scheduled to take place in India later this year, HT has learnt. The October 31-November 27 tournament was originally supposed to be held in New Delhi.

D Gukesh during Round 6 of Norway Chess 2025 tournament, in Stavanger, Norway. (Norway Chess)
D Gukesh during Round 6 of Norway Chess 2025 tournament, in Stavanger, Norway. (Norway Chess)

HT understands that after concerns over Delhi hosting the event arose, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Goa were considered as alternate venue options. Goa has now emerged as the preferred choice.

“There are some opinions from players and the chess community. Many players (had) different places, and I told them that let’s try to do something new. Not repeating New Delhi, but doing it in some new location. So why not? It is good,” Fide president Arkady Dvorkovich told reporters in Stavanger a few days ago.

India previously hosted a Fide World Cup over two decades ago. Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand had won that edition held in Hyderabad in 2002.

One of Fide’s flagship competitions, the World Cup, a knockout tournament held once every two years, will have 206 players participating.

With a prize fund of around $2 million, the World Cup that Goa is set to host is particularly significant for the World Championship cycle.

So far only one player – Fabiano Caruana of USA, has booked a spot in next year’s eight-player, double round-robin Candidates tournament that will decide the challenger to reigning world champion Gukesh in the 2026 match.

Of the seven remaining spots, three will be decided at the World Cup and will go to players who finish in the top three. In the previous edition of the World Cup held in Baku, Azerbaijan, in 2023, R Praggnanandhaa had made a historic run to the final – the first Indian player to do so after Anand. He lost to eventual champion, world No 1 Carlsen but had earned a spot in the Candidates for his performance.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Goa likely to be named Chess World Cup host
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On