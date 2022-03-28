Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Golden boy’ Neeraj Chopra, Pramod Bhagat receive Padma Shri

Neeraj Chopra made history at the Tokyo Olympics by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal in a track and field event in the Games' history.
Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra receives Padma Shri from President Ram Nath Kovind.(ANI photo)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 07:17 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra on Monday received the Padma Shri, the country's fourth highest civilian award.

The 24-year-old javelin thrower received the prestigious award from President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan during a ceremony.

Paralympic gold medallist in badminton Pramod Bhagat was also conferred with the honour alongside Chopra.

Chopra made history at the Tokyo Olympics by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal in a track and field event in the Games' history.

He also became only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold after shooter Abhinav Bindra. 

The 33-year-old Bhagat also became the first Indian to win a gold medal in para badminton, which made its debut at the Paralympics last year.

Bhagat, who had contracted polio when he was 4 years old, won the gold in the men's singles SL3 class.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
