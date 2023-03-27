Warriors suffer shock loss to Timberwolves, leaving playoff hopes in jeopardy

The Golden State Warriors' playoff hopes took a hit on Sunday as they suffered a shocking 99-96 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center. Despite a fourth-quarter comeback and a chance to put the game away, the Warriors failed to execute down the stretch and were ultimately punished by their own self-defeating offensive tendencies.

Golden State Warriors' Jordan Poole loses control of the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson during the Warriors' 99-96 loss in an NBA basketball game at Chase Center in San Francisco, Sunday, (AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gary Payton II delivered a package for the Warriors with a chance to win the game, but his teammates failed to handle it with care. The Warriors missed three possessions in the final minute, with turnovers and questionable shot selection ultimately leading to the bungled loss.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The defeat could have a significant impact on the Warriors' postseason aspirations, with the loss leaving them in sixth place in the Western Conference, just half a game behind the Timberwolves. The Warriors will need to quickly recover from this setback if they hope to make a deep playoff run.

Golden State Warriors' Jordan Poole loses control of the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson during the Warriors' 99-96 loss in an NBA basketball game at Chase Center in San Francisco, Sunday, (AP)

"We just didn't execute down the stretch," said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. "We didn't deserve to win. They outplayed us. They made the plays down the stretch that they needed to make, and we didn't."

Despite the loss, there were some positives for the Warriors, with Payton delivering some brilliant play to light a path to victory. However, the Warriors failed to build on that momentum and ultimately came up short in a game they had to win.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With time running out in the regular season, the Warriors will need to find a way to recover from this setback quickly. The road to the playoffs just got a lot harder, but with their talent and experience, the Warriors will be confident of turning things around and making a run at the title.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON