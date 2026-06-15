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Golf-Scheffler hunts for history at tricky Shinnecock Hills

GOLF-USOPEN:Golf-Scheffler hunts for history at tricky Shinnecock Hills

Published on: Jun 15, 2026 04:52 pm IST
Reuters |
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By Amy Tennery

Golf-Scheffler hunts for history at tricky Shinnecock Hills

NEW YORK, - American Scottie Scheffler faces plenty of opposition on his hunt for a career Grand Slam when the U.S. Open begins on Thursday in Southampton, New York, the genteel slice of Long Island that the rough and ruthless Shinnecock Hills Golf Club calls home. 

World number one Scheffler hopes to underline his claim to be the world's most dominant golfer after adding PGA Championship and Open Championship titles last year to his pair of Masters wins, with seven top-five finishes so far this year. 

But Shinnecock Hills, one of the most difficult courses in the world, and an array of challengers including back-to-back Masters winner Rory McIlroy, may prove a tough test for the American who has made winning look so easy.

There is no sure path to the trophy, however, at the famously tricky Shinnecock Hills, revered by American fans as one of the five founding member clubs of the USGA.

The 2027 Ryder Cup U.S. captain and lead Golf Channel analyst Jim Furyk won the U.S. Open tournament in 2003 at Olympia Fields only to finish tied for 48th a year later when Shinnecock hosted it, fresh off wrist surgery and humbled by the challenges that the course threw his way.

"I remember distinctly standing over putts, 20, 25 feet uphill, and still kind of lag mentality. I mean, it was so easy to fire one, four and five feet by the hole, and I just remember there was no place where I felt like you could be aggressive," Furyk told reporters. 

The 126th U.S. Open runs from June 18 to 21.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
rory mcilroy pga championship u.s. open
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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