Guess what Gary Playton said to LeBron James mid game during Warriors vs Lakers semifinal

The series now moves to Los Angeles for Games 3 and 4, and the Lakers will need to regroup if they hope to retake the lead. With the Warriors firing on all cylinders, the Lakers will need to find a way to overcome their opponents' three-point shooting and come back strong.

While the Lakers were led by LeBron James with 23 points and Rui Hachimura with 21, they were unable to overcome the Warriors' dominant performance. Even Anthony Davis, who had been a force in Game 1 with 30 points and 23 rebounds, was held to just 11 points and seven rebounds in Game 2, thanks in part to Draymond Green's strong defense.

The Warriors, who had lost Game 1 to the Lakers, were determined to even the series, and they did so in convincing fashion. Thompson's 30-point night was supported by Stephen Curry's 20 points and 12 assists, as well as contributions from JaMychal Green, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Moses Moody.

Another user quipped that the two players might be planning for a post-game treat. The user wrote-"He was like hey steak and potatoes after the game. I’ll see you later you buying drinks."

As the video of Playton and James talking to each other during mid game surfaced on Twitter, netizens took the opportunity to shower the post with every possible scenario between the two players.

During the game, Payton could be seen speaking to James, but it is unclear what was said. Despite the mystery surrounding the conversation, it's clear that Payton's words had a significant impact, as the Lakers trailed by 11 points at halftime and were not able to catch up.

In a stunning turn of events, the Golden State Warriors demolished the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal series with a final score of 127-100. While Klay Thompson led the game with 30 points, it was Gary Payton's interaction with LeBron James that had everyone talking.

PREMIUM Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (8) dunks during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball Western Conference semifinal game against the Los Angeles Lakers,(AP)

A Twiiter user wrote, “I read lips: “You aged a helluva lot better than Shawn Kemp, alright?””

The Warriors, who had lost Game 1 to the Lakers, were determined to even the series, and they did so in convincing fashion. Thompson's 30-point night was supported by Stephen Curry's 20 points and 12 assists, as well as contributions from JaMychal Green, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Moses Moody.

