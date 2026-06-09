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Gukesh can take inspiration from Praggnanandhaa’s perseverance and script turnaround: Anand

Gukesh can take inspiration from Praggnanandhaa’s perseverance and script turnaround: Anand

Published on: Jun 09, 2026 10:01 am IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Legendary Viswanathan Anand hailed R Praggnanandhaa's highly competitive style of play, and urged the struggling world champion D Gukesh to take a leaf out of the book of newly-crowned Norway Chess champion to script a turnaround.

Gukesh can take inspiration from Praggnanandhaa’s perseverance and script turnaround: Anand

Praggnanandhaa recently became the first Indian chess player to annex the Norway title, but Gukesh finished sixth in the tournament.

"I am delighted that Praggnanandhaa has won Norway Chess in an impressive style. I am very happy at the spectacular turnaround in the last four rounds. He is playing the game with some amazingly impressive concepts and style," Anand, told PTI.

Anand advised Gukesh, who is scheduled to face Javokhir Sindarov in his title defence later this year, to take "inspiration" from Praggnanandhaa.

"At this moment, Praggnanandhaa is playing better than Gukesh but anything can change. I think there will be form swings repeatedly. Gukesh seems to be stuck a bit. I think he can take inspiration from Pragg.

"He can see that if you persist with hard work then at some point things will change," he added.

"I have not given it a thought. Chess is changing dynamically. Careers may not last the same duration because the game itself is changing."

Anand was delighted to see the upward curve of Indian chess with several GMs making their mark at the highest level.

"India is definitely in the top three. We have increased our strength a lot. We have as many as 95 Grandmasters in the country. We have a world champion and we have many players at the top.

"Things are going up for India and now women are joining this movement. Are we replacing Russia? We are certainly one of the top 3, but their dominance has been quite different," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
r praggnanandhaa d gukesh
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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