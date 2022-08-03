'Gukesh is closing in on the elite'

Whatever that style, Prasanna believes Gukesh is destined for greater feats. “He is definitely capable of getting into the top 10. There is no specific goal as such but we are trying to get him to improve the rating and get opportunities to play in the more elite events.”

A rating of 2700 is a hallowed mark in chess, akin to a batting average of 50 in Test cricket. It puts you in the category of super Grandmasters (GMs) – an informal term given to elite players in the game. D Gukesh breached the rating for the first time on July 16 when he defeated Vietnam’s Le Quang Liem in the third round of the Biel Chess Festival in Switzerland, becoming the third youngest player to do so.

A rating of 2700 is a hallowed mark in chess, akin to a batting average of 50 in Test cricket. It puts you in the category of super Grandmasters (GMs) – an informal term given to elite players in the game. D Gukesh breached the rating for the first time on July 16 when he defeated Vietnam’s Le Quang Liem in the third round of the Biel Chess Festival in Switzerland, becoming the third youngest player to do so.

In 2019, he became India’s youngest GM at the age of 12 years, 7 months and 17 days. He is also just the sixth Indian ever to cross a rating of 2700. From his hitherto flourishing career, it is evident though that Gukesh isn’t one to rest on his laurels.

At the halfway stage of the 44th Chess Olympiad, the 16-year-old from Chennai has been the most impressive player on show. He has a perfect record after six rounds, displaying a nonchalance characteristic of champions. In the fifth round on Tuesday, he made light work of Alexei Shirov – a former world No 2 who reached the final of the World Chess Championship six years before Gukesh was born. That he won with black pieces – considered an inherent disadvantage – made it all the more striking.

“It was definitely one of his bigger victories. It was a special win,” said Gukesh’s coach, Vishnu Prasanna. “Shirov is somebody who is special, though he is not at his peak right now. Gukesh is gradually beating these top guys. It is a good feeling. His Olympiad performance has been remarkable. Playing on the first board under pressure, he has hardly been in any trouble in any game.”

Along with R Praggnanandhaa and Nihal Sarin, they form a teen triumvirate considered capable of ruling the chess world in the near future. Even among these three, Gukesh is showing signs of taking the lead.

“He is definitely getting better and better. 2700 is an important number. It shows that he is doing something different. He is headed in the right direction. He is closing in on the elite. He has not entered it yet but closing in on them you can say,” Prasanna said.

Given Gukesh’s obvious aptitude for the game, there can sometimes be a tendency to overlook the multiple factors that go into the making of a player. The 16-year-old has been meditating, for instance, to complement his skills on the chess board.

The need to work on the mental side arose from a propensity to react badly to losses. “It takes practice to be level-headed. He has been meditating for around 15-30 minutes every day for the past year. He used to get very upset over defeats. We had discussed this a while ago,” said the 33-year-old.

Gukesh’s level-headedness was on view moments after his win on Tuesday. Asked whether things were unfolding at a frenetic pace, all he said was: “I just try to play my game. I am not sure if things are happening too fast. Only time will tell. For now, things are going well.”

Physical fitness is an equally important facet. “He plays badminton and has been doing weight training. We are still working on his physicality,” said Prasanna. “Since he is 16, energy is not a big concern for him. But he likes to play a lot of chess. So we are trying to work on his fitness so that he can keep playing chess at the same level.”

Gukesh is at that stage of his career where he is still evolving. There is fluidity in his style of play and an ability to manoeuvre his game plans according to the opponent. According to Prasanna, there is still time before a distinct approach materialises.

“He is slowly changing into a very aggressive player who likes playing sharp moves. He didn’t begin like that, but right now he is leaning towards that. But it can change. He is very flexible in that way. When he was younger, what came naturally to him was playing simple positions. Now he is into complications. He is still maturing as a player. We don't really know what his style will be,” said Prasanna.

Whatever that style, Prasanna believes Gukesh is destined for greater feats. “He is definitely capable of getting into the top 10. There is no specific goal as such but we are trying to get him to improve the rating and get opportunities to play in the more elite events.”