Gurjoat placed 12th after shooting 74 in Lonato World Cup

Indian shooter Gurjoat Singh Khangura made a strong start at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy, shooting 74 out of 75 in men's skeet qualification on the opening day of the competition on Sunday.

Recently included as reserve member of the Indian Olympic squad, Gurjoat looked in form in the first three rounds of the qualification.

The second Indian in fray, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, who is set to compete in Tokyo in July, returned a score of 71.

With about 12 of the 112 competing shooters yet to complete their third round, Gurjoat was placed 12th while Angad found himself lying 54th on the leaderboard. The top six qualify for the finals, scheduled for Monday.

World Championship silver medallist and world number nine Tammaro Cassandro of Italy was leading the field with a perfect score of 75 along with three other shooters.

A total of 399 athletes from 56 countries are participating in the Lonato World Cup, which will be the penultimate one before the Olympics.

India has only Gurjoat and Angad participating in the competition.

