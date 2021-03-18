Home / Sports / Others / Haryana Police begin investigation into wrestler's death
Haryana Police begin investigation into wrestler's death

Her body was handed over to her family after an autopsy. Police said that they have started inquest proceedings under the CrPC
A 17-year-old female wrestler was found hanging from a ceiling fan in Dadri district.

Jhohju checkpost in-charge Dilbag Singh said the woman’s body was spotted by her uncle’s family. “She took the extreme step after losing the final match in a state championship in Rajasthan. She was depressed after the defeat,” police said.

Her body was handed over to her family after an autopsy.

Police said that they have started inquest proceedings under the CrPC.

More details are awaited.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

