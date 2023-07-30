'He had 7 bucks when he won his 1st fight': The Rock's stunning gesture for UFC star, shares emotional video on Twitter

Themba Gorimbo caught everyone's attention with his victorious performance at UFC Vegas 73, with a win in his first fight. Gorimbo defeated Takashi Sato by a unanimous decision, on May 20 2023. What caught everyone's attention more was that Gorimbo even revealed after the fight that he only had 7 dollars in his bank account before the win. The Rock shared an emotional video of a meet up with a UFC star.

In his post-match interview, he spoke about his struggles on his journey to USA, and also he had no money on arriving. He stated that he could barely afford transportation to the gym and a friend helped him by sending 200 dollars.

Taking to Twitter, Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, spoke about the MMA star's financial situation and hailed him for his inspiring story. "We’ve never met but I had to fly to Miami to look this man @TheAnswerMMA in the eyes, hug him and shake his hand. I’ve been moved & motivated by his story," he wrote.

"He recently won his first fight in the @ufc. He had $7 bucks in his bank account when he won. He sleeps on a couch in the gym. After the fight, he sold his fight gear (trunks & gloves) on line and made $7,000. Instead of using the money to find a place to live, he built a bush pump so his village back in Zimbabwe can have clean water. He never asked me for anything, but I just wanted to help the guy out. $7 Bucks ya know. And I felt the MANA & emotion in every hug. Very good and very special day. #thembagorimbo," he further added.

In the video, Johnson can be seen paying a visit to Gorimbo at the MMA Masters Gym in Florida. The pair could be seen exchanging a rather emotional hug.

According to reports, Johnson even gifted him a fully-furnished house in Miami. The Zimbabwean fighter competes in the UFC welterweight division. According to reports, he lost his mother at the tender age of nine and his father at the age of 13. While illegally digging for diamonds, he was arrested and mauled by police dogs and still carries scars from the attack.

Speaking about his financial plight, Gorimbo said, "I own a gym in South Africa. The reason I am probably broke is not because I don't use my money wisely. It's because this gym does not make me money. This gym is like for African kids that I let them come and train in my gym for free."

He further added, "People don't know, they'll be like oh he must not have used his money wisely. Yes, I make money but at the end of the day, I have a gym in South Africa that does not make me money. Everybody is just taking, taking, taking, I'm putting, putting, putting, you know?"

