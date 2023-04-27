Here's how Kansas City got selected as NFL Draft 2023 host city. Which cities are next in line?

As the anticipation builds for the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, football fans around the country are wondering how the host city is chosen each year. Here's everything you need to know. Preparations for the NFL Draft continue Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo. The draft will run from April 27-29.(AP)

Submitting Bids

Cities that are interested in hosting the NFL Draft must submit bids each year. These bids outline the city's plan for hosting the event and how they will accommodate the league's requirements. The bidding process for hosting the NFL Draft is similar to the process used for the Super Bowl.

League Approval

Once all the bids are submitted, the NFL reviews them and makes a decision on where the next draft will be held. The decision is ultimately made by the 32 NFL owners, who vote on which city will host the event. The league takes several factors into consideration when making the decision, including the size of the venue, return on investment, and the overall experience for attendees.

Size of the Venue

The NFL Draft has grown into a massive event, and as such, the league needs to consider the size of the venue when choosing a host city. The draft has been held in a variety of venues, including auditoriums, theaters, and outdoor stadiums. For example, the 2023 NFL Draft will be held at Union Station in Kansas City.

Return on Investment

The NFL also considers the potential return on investment for the host city. The draft brings in a significant amount of revenue for the city, with visitors staying in local hotels, dining in local restaurants, and shopping in local stores. This influx of revenue can have a significant impact on the city's economy, making it a highly sought-after event.

Upcoming Host Cities

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held in Detroit, Michigan. The city has a rich football history and is home to the NFL's Detroit Lions. While nothing is confirmed for 2025, the Green Bay Packers have been lobbying for the event to be held in their city. Milwaukee, Wisconsin, hosted the draft in 1940, making Green Bay a potential second Wisconsin city to host the event.

As the NFL Draft continues to grow in popularity, the competition to host the event becomes increasingly fierce. Cities that are interested in hosting the draft must be prepared to make a compelling bid that meets the league's requirements and can provide a memorable experience for fans.