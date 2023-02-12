Why is it Super Bowl LVII not 57? Unveiling mystery behind using roman numerals

As the countdown to Super Bowl LVII 2023 reaches its final hours, football fans across the world are gearing up for the highly anticipated game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. The game will take place on Sunday, February 12 at 6:30 pm ET (Monday, 5:00 am IST), at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, with a spectacular half-time show by Rihanna.

But have you ever wondered what the Roman numeral LVII represents in the upcoming Super Bowl? It stands for the number 57, marking the 57th edition of the annual championship game.

The use of Roman numerals in the Super Bowl was introduced by Kansas City Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt to keep track of the championship games. The first game to be assigned a number using this approach was Super Bowl V (5). The Roman numerals were used to avoid confusion as the Super Bowl is played in the year following the recorded season.

Interestingly, the only Super Bowl game to not use Roman numerals was Super Bowl 50, which was deemed unsightly and unmarketable by NFL ad designers. The title was instead represented by the number 50 instead of roman numeral L.

The journey of the Super Bowl began in 1967 with the first game being played between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers. The Packers emerged as the winners, defeating the Chiefs 35-10.

Over the past 56 years, the teams with the most Super Bowl titles are the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers, both with a total of six wins each. The New England Patriots also hold the record for the most Super Bowl appearances, with 11 in total.

Tom Brady, former QB, holds the record for the most Super Bowl victories, having won seven games in total, six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.