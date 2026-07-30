History comes in twos: India storm to para-athletics 1-2 as Murali Sreeshankar conquers adversity

India scripted a historic 1-2 finish in para-athletics on Wednesday in Glasgow as Dilip Mahadu Gavit clinched the nation's third gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, winning the men's 100m T47 final in a Games Record time of 10.71 seconds. Fellow Indian Mohammed Basil Morssinganakth settled for silver.
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For much of the race, Morssinganakth and England's Kevin Santos appeared locked in a battle for gold, but Gavit, running in the outside lane, produced a blistering finish over the final 30 metres to storm past both and rewrite the Games record. Morssinganakth crossed the line in 10.83 seconds, edging Santos by just 0.02 seconds for silver.
Murali Sreeshankar, meanwhile, etched his name into Commonwealth Games history by becoming India's first double medallist in men's long jump. Having won silver in Birmingham in 2022 with a leap of 8.08m, the Kerala athlete bettered that mark by a solitary centimetre to claim another silver in Glasgow with 8.09m.
Before Sreeshankar, India's only medallists in the event were Suresh Babu (men's bronze, 1978), Anju Bobby George (women's bronze, 2002) and M. Prajusha (women's silver, 2010).
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The medal carried added significance for Sreeshankar. In April 2024, he suffered a ruptured patellar tendon that required surgery, forcing him to miss what would have been his maiden Olympic appearance in Paris. The injury had raised doubts over whether he would ever return to his explosive best.
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The medal carried added significance for Sreeshankar. In April 2024, he suffered a ruptured patellar tendon that required surgery, forcing him to miss what would have been his maiden Olympic appearance in Paris. The injury had raised doubts over whether he would ever return to his explosive best.
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Sreeshankar announced his intent early in the competition with an 8.09m jump on his second attempt, briefly moving into the lead before former world champion Tajay Gayle of Jamaica responded with the winning leap of 8.15m.
Scotland's Stephen Mackenzie, who had opened with 8.08m, looked set to overtake both Gayle and Sreeshankar with a huge fifth-round effort, only for the jump—estimated to be well beyond 8.20m—to be ruled a foul by the narrowest of margins. His final jump of 8.06m earned him bronze.
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The other Indian in the field, Lokesh Sathyanathan, finished fifth with a best effort of 7.97m, achieved on his opening attempt.
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home/Sports/Others/History comes in twos: India storm to para-athletics 1-2 as Murali Sreeshankar conquers adversity
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