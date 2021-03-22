IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / How my partner is shooting in mixed events doesn't affect me: Elavenil
In this March 22, 2018, file photo is seen Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan flashes a victory sign after(PTI)
In this March 22, 2018, file photo is seen Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan flashes a victory sign after(PTI)
others

How my partner is shooting in mixed events doesn't affect me: Elavenil

The 21-year-old Elavenil and 18-year-old Divyansh clinched the mixed top honours to give India their fourth gold of the marquee tournament. For Divyansh, it was his fourth mixed gold at the senior World Cups.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:12 PM IST

Young rifle ace Elavenil Valarivan says her partner's performance doesn't affect her individual show in team shooting events after she combined with Divyansh Singh Panwar to claim her maiden mixed 10m air rifle gold at the ISSF World Cup here on Monday.

The 21-year-old Elavenil and 18-year-old Divyansh clinched the mixed top honours to give India their fourth gold of the marquee tournament. For Divyansh, it was his fourth mixed gold at the senior World Cups.

Mixed shooting events are set to make their Olympic debut at the upcoming Tokyo Games, scheduled to be held in July-August.

"I don't think so it has any impact," Elavenil said when asked if the thought of her partner's performance impacts her.

"Because, at the end of the day, although it's the cumulative score, but I feel that at that moment you are not thinking about what the other person is shooting. For a particular shot you are focussing on yourself.

"Maybe after the shot, though, you might go into that and say 'oh he has shot that and I have shot this', but I don't think, at that particular moment, it is making any difference," she said.

While Elavenil is least concerned with others' shooting, it not quite the same for her partner, Divyansh.

"I also watch what others are doing while playing in the finals, I focus on others too, while playing the finals I also see whether those standing next to me are shooting late or early.

"Maybe this can help me in future, you can say that this is part of my strategy, to see how the other shooter is pulling the trigger. I believe I can learn something from everyone," he explained.

Divyansh, who won the individual bronze in the men's 10m air rifle on Saturday, was asked if the restrictions owing to the COVID-19 pandemic have affected the athletes to a great extent.

"They don't affect us as such. But yes, the environment changes suddenly, from roaming freely to going anywhere you wish to, you suddenly you find yourself inside a bio-bubble...

"But it doesn't make any difference in the match," Divyansh said.

When asked about the significance of Monday's medal, Elavenil said, "It is part of the preparation plan I was working on, it's just another step towards the goal. I have no pressure, having a good mentor behind you is always an added advantage."

By mentor, the 2019 World Cup Finals gold-medallist was referring to Olympic bronze-medallist Gagan Narang, who is commentating in the tournament.

The India duo shot a combined total of 16 in the gold medal match to finish ahead of Hungarian world number one Istvan Peni and Eszter Denes who managed 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
In this March 22, 2018, file photo is seen Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan flashes a victory sign after(PTI)
In this March 22, 2018, file photo is seen Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan flashes a victory sign after(PTI)
others

How my partner is shooting in mixed events doesn't affect me: Elavenil

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:12 PM IST
The 21-year-old Elavenil and 18-year-old Divyansh clinched the mixed top honours to give India their fourth gold of the marquee tournament. For Divyansh, it was his fourth mixed gold at the senior World Cups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India’s Elavenil Valarivan(Twitter)
India’s Elavenil Valarivan(Twitter)
others

ISSF World Cup: Divyansh, Elavenil claim 10m mixed air rifle gold for India

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:14 PM IST
The India duo shot a combined total of 16 in the gold medal match to finish ahead of Hungarian world number one Istvan Peni and Eszter Denes who managed 10.
READ FULL STORY
Close
5 shooters test Covid positive at World Cup: Representational image(HT)
5 shooters test Covid positive at World Cup: Representational image(HT)
others

Bio-bubble tightened as 5 shooters test Covid positive at World Cup

By Avishek Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Organisers are also worried over incidents of shooters participating in the prestigious event going out of the sanitised areas with the competition still to run for another week
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Getty Images)
Representational Image(Getty Images)
others

Indian shooter tests negative a day after returning COVID positive

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:36 PM IST
After being released as a precautionary measure, the shooter is likely to be back in the team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ganemat Sekhon(Twitter)
Ganemat Sekhon(Twitter)
others

'I was very nervous at start of final': Ganemat Sekhon after bagging medal

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:44 PM IST
The 20-year-old from Chandigarh created history when she bagged a bronze on the third competition day of the tournament here on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ganemat Sakhon.(ISSF/Youtube)
Ganemat Sakhon.(ISSF/Youtube)
others

Shooter Ganemat Sekhon gives Indian women's skeet a podium facelift

By Avishek Roy, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:14 PM IST
The Chandigarh shooter overcame early nerves in the final to claim a first for India in the ISSF Wold Cup in New Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
2021 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup(Twitter)
2021 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup(Twitter)
others

Para shooter Singhraj clinches gold, Narwal finishes fourth

PTI, Al Ain
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Singhraj, the Sydney 2019 World Championships medallist, pipped Rio 2016 bronze medallist Server Ibragimov by 2.8 points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(Twitter)
Representational image.(Twitter)
others

Dominant India win both men's and women's 10m air pistol team gold medals

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:04 PM IST
First, the terrific trio of Yashaswini Singh Deswal, Manu Bhaker and Shri Nivetha won the top prize in the women's team 10m air pistol event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian men's team settled for silver. (Twitter)
Indian men's team settled for silver. (Twitter)
others

ISSF World Cup: India bag silver in men's team air rifle event, women finish 4th

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:03 PM IST
  • The Indian trio shot a total of 14 in the gold medal round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saurabh Chaudhary shot a total of 243.7 in the 10m air pistol event to win the gold medal at the ISSF Junior World Cup.(Twitter)
Saurabh Chaudhary shot a total of 243.7 in the 10m air pistol event to win the gold medal at the ISSF Junior World Cup.(Twitter)
others

Two more Indian shooters test positive for COVID-19 at ISSF World Cup: Report

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:39 AM IST
These two, whose test reports came late on Saturday night, are in addition to the two Indian athletes who have returned positive for the virus at the start of the second competition day of the tournament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yashaswini Singh Deswal(Twitter)
Yashaswini Singh Deswal(Twitter)
others

Yashaswini wins gold, Indian shooters belatedly find touch after long break wins

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 09:38 PM IST
  • On Saturday at the Karni Singh range, Panwar was shooting in his first final for 15 months. He did not know how to handle the pressure. It was a struggle all through the 24-shot final. He was able to regain his touch in the nick of time, claiming bronze with a total of 228.1 points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China's Yang Jiayu celebrates after breaking women's 20km race walk world record(TWITTER)
China's Yang Jiayu celebrates after breaking women's 20km race walk world record(TWITTER)
others

China's Yang breaks women's 20km race walk world record

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:52 PM IST
China's Yang Jiayu sliced 49 seconds off the previous mark set by her compatriot Liu Hong in 2015, finishing with a time of one hour, 23 minutes and 49 seconds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shooter Divyansh Panwar during an interview at National Rifle Association of India office.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Shooter Divyansh Panwar during an interview at National Rifle Association of India office.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
others

Shooting World Cup: Divyansh Panwar overcomes pandemic blues to bag bronze

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:28 PM IST
  • On Saturday, Panwar was shooting in his first final for 14 months. He struggled for rhythm. He did not know how to handle the pressure. It was a struggle all through the 24-shot final. He was able to regain his touch in the nick of time, claiming bronze with a total of 228.1 points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saurabh Chaudhary of India and Abhishek Verma(REUTERS)
Saurabh Chaudhary of India and Abhishek Verma(REUTERS)
others

Saurabh wins silver, Abhishek bags bronze in 10m Air pistol event

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:58 PM IST
  • The fancied world number four Chaudhary was humbled in the final shot by Iran's Javed Foroughi, currently ranked 107th in the ISSF rankings.Foroughi, who had only 14 seconds on the clock to fire his final shot, scored a winning 10.5 after the 18-year-old Chaudhary managed 9.8 in his last attempt of the gold medal round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File Photo of Yashaswini Deswal(NRAI)
File Photo of Yashaswini Deswal(NRAI)
others

Did my best in low-scoring final: Yashaswini Deswal after winning gold

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 07:50 PM IST
After winning the first gold medal for India in the Women's 10M Air Pistol final of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun on Saturday, Yashaswini Deswal said that she did her best in a low-scoring final.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP