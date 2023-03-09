Hunter's heroics lift Atlanta Hawks over Washington Wizards despite Porzingis' career-high 43 points

The Atlanta Hawks narrowly defeated the Washington Wizards 122-120 on Wednesday night in a hard-fought contest that went down to the wire. The Hawks secured the victory thanks to a clutch three-point play by De'Andre Hunter with just over a minute left on the clock, which gave them the lead for good.

Despite a career-high 43 points from Kristaps Porzingis, the Wizards were unable to overcome the resilient Hawks. Porzingis made all five of his shot attempts in the fourth quarter, including four 3-pointers, but his efforts were not enough to secure a win for the Wizards. Bradley Beal added 24 points for Washington, but struggled in the final quarter, shooting only 1 of 6.

Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (6) holds the ball as Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) defends in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. (USA TODAY Sports)

Trae Young led the way for Atlanta, contributing 28 points and 10 assists, while Dejounte Murray and Hunter added 17 and 15 points respectively. The Hawks had seven players score in double figures, showcasing their depth and team-oriented approach.

After trailing by as many as 15 points, the Hawks mounted a comeback in the third and fourth quarters, going on a 14-0 run to take the lead. Washington responded with an 11-point run of their own, setting the stage for a thrilling finish.

Atlanta's victory keeps them in sole possession of the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Wizards missed an opportunity to draw level with them in the standings. The two teams will face off again on Friday night in the second game of their two-game set in Washington.

