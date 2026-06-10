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Hyderabad to host second season of Archery Premier League from October 8-18

Hyderabad to host second season of Archery Premier League from October 8-18.

Updated on: Jun 10, 2026 06:23 pm IST
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Hyderabad will host the second season of the Archery Premier League from October 8-18, with no expansion to the six-franchise field that competed in the inaugural edition last year.

Hyderabad to host second season of Archery Premier League from October 8-18.

The 11-day tournament will be held at People's Plaza on Necklace Road and will retain the six franchises from the inaugural edition defending champions Rajputana Royals , Mighty Marathas , Prithviraaj Yodhas , Kakatiya Knights , Chero Archers and Chola Chiefs .

A total of 48 Indian and international archers will compete across recurve and compound disciplines.

Unlike last year, when the league began on the day of Dussehra, the second season will conclude well before the festival.

Details regarding team squads, player signings, fixtures and broadcast arrangements will be announced later.

Announcing the second edition, L director Anil Kamineni said Hyderabad's sporting culture and support from the Telangana government made it an ideal venue for the league.

"The inaugural season demonstrated not only the immense potential of archery as a spectator sport but also the value of creating a platform where Indian archers can compete alongside the world's best," Kamineni stated in a release.

 
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