'I didn't get a chance to hate Michael Jordan…': Magic Johnson's big revelation

Basketball fans can never forget the gold-medal winning, legendary 'Dream Team' of the 1992 Olympic games that featured both Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson. Considered by experts as the greatest sports team ever assembled, it was the first time that NBA players competed for USA in Olympics. The champion team recorded an average margin of victory of more than 40 points in the Olympics that year.

In a recent episode of "The Dan Patrick Show", Johnson went down the memory lane and reminisced how he became friends with Jordan during their play with the team. Johnson also contrasted it by his equation with the legendary Larry Bird about whom he admitted that they hated each other.

"I didn't get a chance to hate Michael because we played one time (in the NBA Finals). I think because of the relationship with Larry happened in college then it carried over to the two most storied franchises in NBA history. We played so many times, that's why we hated each other." said Johnson.

"Michael, I think the dislike, might have come more the Bulls and Celtics. ... I didn't have the chance to hate Michael, but we're good friends. I love MJ and what he stands for, for what he's built, not only on the court, but off the court. His business, so it's great," added Johnson.

Jordan's team Chicago Bulls had defeated Johnson's team LA Lakers in the NBA Finals in 1991 to lift their first title. MJ was adjudged the Most Valuable Player in the finals.

MJ once talked about his initial rivalry and sour equation with Johnson and said "Well, I understood it to be jealousy. And you know, I think a lot of it came from, 'Magic Johnson should have been Michael Jordan before Michael Jordan.' He had the smile, he had everything. He had the marketability, he had championships."

