‘I felt sad for Neeraj bhai’: Sachin Yadav laments Tokyo 2020 champ's World C'ships disaster, recalls ‘he told me…'

Making his World Athletics C'ships debut on Thursday, Sachin Yadav overcame expectations as he finished in fourth position in the men's javelin throw final. He missed out on a medal by a whisker and his first round throw of 86.27m also became his personal best. Meanwhile, American athlete Curtis Thompson bagged bronze, with a throw of 86.67m, and it was only 40cm more than Sachin's throw. Sachin Yadav spoke about Neeraj Chopra's World C'ships performance.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra had a disastrous final, as he finished in eighth spot and was also eliminated in the penultimate round.

Speaking to The Hindu, Sachin opened up his performance in Tokyo and pointed out that the weather conditions were good. "The opening throw went very well. Weather conditions were good, my body was in great shape and execution was near perfect. The moment I saw my javelin land, I thought I can win a medal. I was confident I would pull off at least one throw of 87m," he said.

"I was competing against the world’s best and naturally your performance gets better. But I could not improve [on] my first throw in the next five attempts despite trying my best. So, I feel I let slip a World championships medal."

‘I felt sad for Neeraj bhai’: Sachin Yadav

Sachin also revealed that he and Neeraj were in constant conversation during the final. "Neeraj bhai and I kept talking during the final. After my first throw, he told me we should get two medals. I knew he was dealing with a back problem. I was trying to better my first-round throw, but at the same time I felt sad for Neeraj bhai," he said.

Before the final, Sachin's personal best was 85.16m, which saw him bag silver at the Asian Athletics C'ships this year. On Thursday, he also registered efforts of 84.90m, 85.96m and 80.95m.