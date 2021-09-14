Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / I was thrilled when Sachin sir congratulated me : Yogesh Kathuniya
others

I was thrilled when Sachin sir congratulated me : Yogesh Kathuniya

The Delhi University graduate tells us that his phone flooded by calls and messages from his classmates and faculty.
By Aprajita Sharad
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 02:41 AM IST
Silver medalist Yogesh Kathuniya poses during the men’s Discus Throw - F56 medal ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo : Getty Images / Alex Davidson)

Para-athlete Yogesh Kathuniya is back in India after clinching the silver medal at the Tokyo paralympics for the nation despite battling Covid-19 and training for months without a coach. “Chaar mahine covid ho gaya tha mujhe toh uss wajah se main ghar chala gaya tha aur uske baad maine sirf online coaching kari sir ke saath aur self manage kiya apni training Olympics ke liye,” he shares.

It was a dream come true for the 24 year old, when his favourite sports person reached out to him after his win. “Sachin Tendulkar sir ne mujhe message kiya tha aur woh mere liye sabse proud moment tha, kyunki woh god maane jaate hai cricket ke aur woh mere favourite cricketer rahe hai bachpan se,” says Kathuniya.

What went in the mind of Kathuniya a night before he brought a laurel to the country? “Nervous tha main aur 2 am ko uth gaya tha main raat mein. Aur mujhe uske baad neend nahi aayi. Maine khoob koshish ki sone ki par neend hi nahi aayi. Subah 9:30 baje event tha. Jaise hi maine field enter kiya main bahut excited ho gaya. Tab saari nervousness khatam ho gayi thi.”

RELATED STORIES

The Delhi University graduate tells us that his phone flooded by calls and messages from his classmates and faculty. “Mere saare college friends ne Mujhe congratulatory calls kare. Mere juniors jinko main jaanta bhi nahi tha unhone ne bhi call kiye. Professor Sima Joshi ma’am ne mujhe college invite kiya hai jab main India wapas jaaon. Woh mere commerce department ki HOD thi jab main KMC mein padtha tha.”

Kathuniya credits his college life in playing a major role to get him to where he is today. “My seniors at Kirori Mal college motivated me to get in to sports. Kabhi kabhi toh aisa hota tha ki game chodhne ka mann karta tha kyunki bahut zyaada pareshan ho gaya tha main beech mein jab performance achhi nahi ho pa rahi thi, lekin mere dost hamesha mujhe motivate karte the ki tu kar tu bahut achha kar sakta hai. Aaj jab main sabko phone karta hun toh woh bahut zyaada khudh hote hai medal dekh ke. College mein main kafi padhai karta tha aur main aur mere dost Ashoka lawn mein baithte the aur FMS mein khaana khaane jaate the. Waha baith ke dosto ke saath gappe ladata tha.”

Encouraging youngsters with special needs to become para-athletes, Kathuniya says, “Aspiring para athletes should work hard. If a para athlete doesn’t work hard, it becomes very difficult to perform. Disability ko aise na samjho ki woh tum kuch nahi kar sakte - disability yeh nahi hoti. Disable ka matlab hota hai this is able ki matlab yeh kar sakta hai!”

Author tweets @FizzyBuddha

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Paralympic Praveen Kumar was about to give up sports in 2019

Champion couple Bajrang Punia and Sangeeta Phogat share their health secrets

My will to fight comes from battling a near-death experience : Sharad Kumar

My medal is a reply to people who asked me, 40 saal ke ho gaye ho ab medal kya laaoge : Jhajharia
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET
Priyanka Chopra
JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Met Gala 2021
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP