'I’ll truly never forget you': Former WWE superstar's death leads to tributes from wrestlers

Former WWE superstar Melissa Coates aka Super Genie passed away on Thursday at the age of 50. Coates was the manager of Extreme Championship Wrestling legend Sabu. The cause of her death is still unknown. In November 2020, doctors found several blood clots in her left leg and had to amputate it to save her.

Coates made an appearance at WWE PPV Backlash in 2005 before wrestling in the developmental territory of WWE. After leaving in 2007, she wrestled in the independent circuit for the majority of her career.

“This may be the hardest post I have ever made… Just got word from Terry ‘Sabu’ Brunk that Super Genie Melissa Coates has passed away this afternoon.. I also have spoken to her brother, JR Coates and niece, Cassi. They told me to post this sad news…," the post read.

"I had my very first match against Melissa Coates. There’s always a forever connection when you share the ring with someone and I’m honored to have that with her. Thank you for being so sweet, helpful and busting my brace face open. I’ll truly never forget you," wrote Bayley on Twitter.

"Thinking about Melissa Coates today. I am sad to hear of her passing. Melissa was always so kind to everyone she met and had a huge heart. She said that this was her favorite picture of herself. You are loved and remembered, Melissa," wrote Natalya.

"I'm heartbroken to have learned of the passing of Melissa Coates. She was a funny, kind and gentle soul. My condolences to her family and loved ones," former WWE superstar Lance Storm said.

"I’m very sorry to learn of the passing of Melissa Coates. She was always so kind on the many occasions I saw her. My deepest condolences to @TheRealSabuECW and all those who loved her," Mick Foley wrote on Twitter.

"My condolences & thoughts go out to Melissa Coates & her loved ones. Interacted with her during my time on the indies & she was always pleasant to be around. Rest In Peace, Melissa," Matt Hardy posted on Twitter.