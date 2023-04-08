‘I’m going to take Adesanya out, just like a dog’: Alex Pereira fires salvo before UFC 287 title fight

Israel Adesnaya will lock horns with middle weight champion Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 287 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday. Both fighters are geared up for the clash as it won't be the first time that they square off against each other. In November, Pereira had defeated Adesnaya to lift the title.

Israel Adesnaya will lock horns with middle weigh champion Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 287 on Saturday.(Twitter)

After ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday, both fighters spoke to the media and shared their thoughts on high-voltage clash. Talking about how much the fight meant to him, Adesnaya said “Everything. Tomorrow, it’s one and done.”

Pereira took a dig at his opponent for wearing dog collar in public since media day this past Wednesday. He vowed to surpass Adesnaya and drag him out of the Octagon, like a dog.

“I’ve said everything I’ve had to say. All I’m going to say to you is tomorrow I’m just going to take his collar off and I’m going to take him out, just like a dog,” said Pereira.

Meanwhile, the co-main event will see no.5 ranked Gilbert Burns lock horns with no.11 ranked Jorge Masvidal in the welterweight category. Ahead of their fight, both fighters had a staredown in which heated words were exchanged. Masvidal who is a local favourite, will be receiving huge support on Saturday.

In other important matches in the main card, Rob Font will take on Adrian Yanez in the bantamweight category. Kevin Holland will tussle against Santiago Ponzinibbio in the welterweight category. And Raul Rosas Jr. will battle against Christian Rodriguez in the bantamweight category.

