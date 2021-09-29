Inaugural Delhi Golf Club League from October 14 to 31

The inaugural Delhi Golf Club League, featuring 18 teams of 18 players each with a mentor and coach with each team owned after a payment of ₹15 lakh, will be played at India’s second oldest course in the heart of the Capital from October 14-31.

The match play tournament will be played on the four-ball better-ball format. It involves two players on each team play their own ball. The low score, or better ball, between the two on each hole is taken as the team's score for that hole.

Other major golf clubs in Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru running their leagues was a motivation while the standard of DGC members would ensure 31% of the participants are single handicap players,” Lt. Gen. (Retd.) BS Sandhu, the tournament committee chairman, told a media briefing on Wednesday.

Each owner can pick 10 of the players, who must be the club’s members. At least one player must be over 70, there must be a woman player and only one under-20 player will be allowed, to ensure wider representation. There will be no prize money and owners are not looking at return on investment to start with while the marketing was by approaching members and their friends, he said.

The league will comprise a round robin stage followed by knockouts. During the playoffs, teams will field seven pairs (14 players). The 18 teams will be in four groups and two each will qualify for the knockout quarterfinals.

Gaurav Ghei, one of the most prominent DGC players and thrice winner on the Asian Tour, and twice Indian Open champion Ali Sher will be among the mentors. Ghei said the launch of the league had to wait while the greens were redone in 2018 and then the course was revamped, while the pandemic halted tournaments.

The DGC league will be also be the precursor to the inaugural DGC Open, an Asian Tour event whose launch was delayed and will now be played in March.

