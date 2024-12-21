Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Inclusive Sports Fest, Aagaz 2024, to take place on December 22

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 21, 2024 04:25 PM IST

Aagaz 2024 will welcome Praveen Kumar, Arjuna Awardee and Gold Medalist at the Paris Paralympics 2024, as the Chief Guest.

Umoya Sports announced the second edition of its flagship event, Aagaz – The Inclusive Sports Fest, taking place on December 22, 2024, at Modern School, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi. Building on the tremendous success of first edition of Aagaz in 2023, this year’s event promises to be larger, more impactful, and a true celebration of diversity, resilience, and sportsmanship.

File photo(Umoya Sports)
File photo(Umoya Sports)

Aagaz 2024 will bring together close to 450 young athletes with disabilities from across 12 partner schools and academic institutions of Umoya Sports, showcasing their talents in more than 25 adapted field and track events. Aagaz is more than a sports fest; it’s a platform to break barriers, redefine perceptions of disability, empower children, showcase their limitless potential, foster camaraderie, and promote holistic well-being.

Aagaz 2024 will welcome Praveen Kumar, Arjuna Awardee and Gold Medalist at the Paris Paralympics 2024, as the Chief Guest. His achievements and dedication to para-sports will undoubtedly inspire the young athletes.

The Guests of Honour include:

• Dr. Vijay Datta, Principal, Modern School, Barakhamba Road.

• Ankur Dhama, Arjuna Awardee and Gold Medalist at the Para Asian Games.

• Amit Saroha, Arjuna Awardee and Para-Asian Games medalist.

Aagaz 2024 will also host industry leaders, policymakers, and sports professionals, such as Amit Malik, Trustee, IPLA, David Absolam, Hony Gen Secretary, Indian Blind Sports Association, Manish Rana, Indian Paralympic Committee providing an opportunity to amplify the voices of these young athletes and spark conversations on inclusion in sports

Spirit of Fair Play and Diversity - Aagaz 2024 emphasizes and celebrates the values of Paralympics of courage, determination, inspiration, and equality, with a focus on experiential learning and inclusive participation.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On