Inclusive Sports Fest, Aagaz 2024, to take place on December 22

Umoya Sports announced the second edition of its flagship event, Aagaz – The Inclusive Sports Fest, taking place on December 22, 2024, at Modern School, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi. Building on the tremendous success of first edition of Aagaz in 2023, this year’s event promises to be larger, more impactful, and a true celebration of diversity, resilience, and sportsmanship. File photo(Umoya Sports)

Aagaz 2024 will bring together close to 450 young athletes with disabilities from across 12 partner schools and academic institutions of Umoya Sports, showcasing their talents in more than 25 adapted field and track events. Aagaz is more than a sports fest; it’s a platform to break barriers, redefine perceptions of disability, empower children, showcase their limitless potential, foster camaraderie, and promote holistic well-being.

Aagaz 2024 will welcome Praveen Kumar, Arjuna Awardee and Gold Medalist at the Paris Paralympics 2024, as the Chief Guest. His achievements and dedication to para-sports will undoubtedly inspire the young athletes.

The Guests of Honour include:

• Dr. Vijay Datta, Principal, Modern School, Barakhamba Road.

• Ankur Dhama, Arjuna Awardee and Gold Medalist at the Para Asian Games.

• Amit Saroha, Arjuna Awardee and Para-Asian Games medalist.

Aagaz 2024 will also host industry leaders, policymakers, and sports professionals, such as Amit Malik, Trustee, IPLA, David Absolam, Hony Gen Secretary, Indian Blind Sports Association, Manish Rana, Indian Paralympic Committee providing an opportunity to amplify the voices of these young athletes and spark conversations on inclusion in sports

Spirit of Fair Play and Diversity - Aagaz 2024 emphasizes and celebrates the values of Paralympics of courage, determination, inspiration, and equality, with a focus on experiential learning and inclusive participation.