The Asian Games 2026 campaign has come to a close for India. They have secured 85 medals in the edition, with 21 gold, 27 silver, and 37 bronze, after a late surge on the final day of their competition in Aichi-Nagoya.

The Indian team with the gold medal. (Avinash Sharma)

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There was a late surge in gold medals through men’s freestyle wrestling by Aman Sehrawat, men’s cricket and men’s hockey. Antim Phangal added a late silver, while Deepak Punia secured a bronze.

Notably, the Indian men’s cricket team defeated their arch-rivals, Pakistan, in the final by 19 runs to defend their title. The men’s hockey team then defeated Malaysia 5-1 to do the same.

India finished the day at fourth place in the medal standings. Uzbekistan had the same number of golds - 21; however, India secured a higher position, courtesy of a larger number of silver medals. China, Japan and South Korea occupied the first three positions.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Asian Games 2026, Day 15: Hockey, cricket, and Pranavi Urs' historic golf gold take India's medal tally to 85 2026 Asian Games for India vs previous editions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Asian Games 2026, Day 15: Hockey, cricket, and Pranavi Urs' historic golf gold take India's medal tally to 85 2026 Asian Games for India vs previous editions {{/usCountry}}

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India's 85-medal haul makes Aichi-Nagoya 2026 their second-best campaign in terms of total medals, behind only the record 106 won at Hangzhou 2023. The 21 gold medals are also India's second-highest tally at a single edition, while the fourth-place finish matches their position from 2023 and is their joint-best since 1962.

1. 2023, Hangzhou — 106 medals: 28 gold, 38 silver, 40 bronze — 4th

2. 2026, Aichi-Nagoya — 85 medals: 21 gold, 27 silver, 37 bronze — 4th

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3. 2018, Jakarta-Palembang — 70 medals: 16 gold, 23 silver, 31 bronze — 8th

4. 2010, Guangzhou — 65 medals: 14 gold, 17 silver, 34 bronze — 6th

5. 1982, New Delhi — 57 medals: 13 gold, 19 silver, 25 bronze — 5th

6. 2014, Incheon — 57 medals: 11 gold, 10 silver, 36 bronze — 8th

7. 2006, Doha — 53 medals: 10 gold, 17 silver, 26 bronze — 8th

8. 1951, New Delhi — 51 medals: 15 gold, 16 silver, 20 bronze — 2nd