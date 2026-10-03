The Asian Games 2026 campaign has come to a close for India. They have secured 85 medals in the edition, with 21 gold, 27 silver, and 37 bronze, after a late surge on the final day of their competition in Aichi-Nagoya.
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There was a late surge in gold medals through men’s freestyle wrestling by Aman Sehrawat, men’s cricket and men’s hockey. Antim Phangal added a late silver, while Deepak Punia secured a bronze.
Notably, the Indian men’s cricket team defeated their arch-rivals, Pakistan, in the final by 19 runs to defend their title. The men’s hockey team then defeated Malaysia 5-1 to do the same.
India finished the day at fourth place in the medal standings. Uzbekistan had the same number of golds - 21; however, India secured a higher position, courtesy of a larger number of silver medals. China, Japan and South Korea occupied the first three positions.
India's 85-medal haul makes Aichi-Nagoya 2026 their second-best campaign in terms of total medals, behind only the record 106 won at Hangzhou 2023. The 21 gold medals are also India's second-highest tally at a single edition, while the fourth-place finish matches their position from 2023 and is their joint-best since 1962.
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it.
Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences.
Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport.
He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home/Sports/Others/India close 2026 Asian Games campaign with 85 medals, including 21 gold: Where does this performance rank compared to previous editions?
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