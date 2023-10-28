India create history in Asian Para Games 2023, end campaign with record-medal haul

India created history at the Asian Para Games 2023, ending the event with their best-ever performance of 111 medals in Hangzhou. India's record-breaking medal, which is more than the 72 medals in 2018, includes 29 gold medals, 31 silver and 51 bronze. In the overall leaderboard, India finished in 5th position which is also their best-ever standing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted this picture congratulating Neeraj Yadav for his Gold Medal victory in Men's Javelin throw (F55) at the Asian Para Games, on Saturday. (Narendra Modi Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian contingent's 29 gold medals was a new record, and in 2014, they only won three golds. This year, India saw a clean sweep in club throw F51, javelin throw F46, rapid chess and discus throw F54/55/56 events. Meanwhile, India also bagged two medals across 19 events (10 in athletics, 7 in badminton, 1 each in powerlifting and shooting). Meanwhile, there were also first-ever medals in para rowing, para taekwondo and para canoe.

Women formed 37 percent of the Indian contingent in Hangzhou, winning 40 medals out of the 111 haul. Indian athletes also created six world records, 13 Asian records and 15 Para Asian Games records.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is a huge milestone as India crossed the 100-medal record in the Para Asian Games, in just its fourth edition. It is more than their best haul in 2018, which included 15 golds, 24 silvers and 33 bronze. On Friday itself, India clinched 17 medals, packed with seven gold, six silver and four bronze. Sheetal Devi began the day with a gold in archery compound open event, followed by Dharmaraj Solairaj claiming top spot in men's long jump T-64, with a leap of 6.80 metres.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar and Tarun won gold in men's doubles SL3-SL4 badminton. In badminton singles SL3, Pramod Bhagat got gold and Nitesh Kumar won silver. In badminton women's singles SU5, Thulasimathi received gold and Raman Sharma did the same in men's 1500m T38 event. India also saw gold in swimming as Suyansh Narayan Jadhav came out on top in the men's 50m butterfly S7 category.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The para athletes were also congratulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when India reached 100 medals. Taking to X, he wrote, "100 MEDALS at the Asian Para Games! A moment of unparalleled joy. This success is a result of the sheer talent, hard work, and determination of our athletes. This remarkable milestone fills our hearts with immense pride. I extend my deepest appreciation and gratitude to our incredible athletes, coaches and the entire support system working with them. These triumphs inspire us all. They serve as a reminder that nothing is impossible for our youth."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON