India schedule at Asian Games 2026 Day 10: Manu Bhaker, Sreeshankar headline medal rush; Lovlina, cricket in focus

India are set for one of their most medal-heavy days yet at the 2026 Asian Games on September 28, with a stacked athletics programme and multiple shooting finals offering opportunities throughout Day 10. The action begins before sunrise with surfing and archery before Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat take centre stage in the women’s 25m pistol.

Manu Bhaker will be in action on Day 10 of the Asian Games. (PTI)

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The morning will also feature Sumit Nagal in tennis, Jyothi Surekha Vennam in compound archery and Lovlina Borgohain in boxing. India’s men’s cricket team have a knockout assignment against Afghanistan in the quarter-finals, while the men’s hockey side face Bangladesh later in the day.

The biggest concentration of medal events, however, comes in athletics. Avinash Sable, Murali Sreeshankar, Parul Chaudhary, Vithya Ramraj, Gulveer Singh, Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh are among the Indians scheduled for finals during a packed evening session.

Sable, Sreeshankar, Manu Bhaker headline huge medal day

Deep Dive What are the key events for India in athletics on Day 10 of the Asian Games 2026? India will compete in multiple athletics events including the women's discus throw, men's 3000m steeplechase, men's javelin throw, and women's 5000m final, among others. What time do the shooting events start for India on September 28 during the Asian Games 2026? The shooting events for India on September 28 will begin with the women's 25m pistol rapid qualification at 6:10 AM, followed by the team final at the same time. How many medal events is India expected to compete in on Day 10 at the Asian Games 2026? India is participating in a variety of medal events on Day 10, including those in athletics, shooting, boxing, cricket, and more, making it one of the most medal-heavy days of the Games.

Shooting could provide the first medals of the day, with Bhaker, Esha and Rahi involved in the women’s 25m pistol competition. India are scheduled for the team final in the morning before the individual final later, subject to qualification.

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{{^usCountry}} Athletics then takes over in the afternoon. Seema and Sanya Yadav begin India’s medal-event programme in the women’s discus throw before the 400m hurdles finals, Sable’s 3000m steeplechase, Sreeshankar’s long jump and the men’s javelin throw featuring Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Athletics then takes over in the afternoon. Seema and Sanya Yadav begin India’s medal-event programme in the women’s discus throw before the 400m hurdles finals, Sable’s 3000m steeplechase, Sreeshankar’s long jump and the men’s javelin throw featuring Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh. {{/usCountry}}

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Parul Chaudhary and Seema will then contest the women’s 5000m final, while India are also scheduled for the women’s 4x100m relay final to close their programme.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026 Highlights Day 9: Sarvesh , Ancy, squash stars win 4 silvers; India clinch 7 medals in a day

India’s complete schedule for September 28

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All timings are in IST.

Surfing

Men’s Shortboard – Round 3, Heat 2: Sivaraj Babu | 3:58 AM

Men’s Shortboard – Round 3, Heat 8: Kishore Kumar | 6:46 AM

Men’s Shortboard – Quarter-finals: Kishore Kumar, Sivaraj Babu, subject to qualification | 9:26 AM onwards

Archery

Compound Men’s Individual – 1/16 Elimination Round: Sahil Rajesh Jadhav, Thirumuru Ganesh Maniratnam | 4:45 AM

Compound Men’s Individual – 1/8 Elimination Round: Subject to qualification | 5:25 AM

Compound Women’s Individual – 1/16 Elimination Round: Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Tanishakti Chikitha | 9:45 AM

Compound Women’s Individual – 1/8 Elimination Round: Subject to qualification | 10:25 AM

Shooting

Women’s 25m Pistol – Rapid Qualification: Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat | 6:10 AM

Women’s 25m Pistol Team – Final: India | 6:10 AM

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Men’s Trap – Qualification, Day 2: Kynan Chenai, Athar Rizvi, Shapath Bharadwaj | 6:30 AM

Men’s Trap Team – Qualification, Day 2: India | 6:30 AM

Women’s Trap – Qualification, Day 2: Neeru, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat | 6:30 AM

Women’s Trap Team – Qualification, Day 2: India | 6:30 AM

Women’s 25m Pistol – Final: Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat, subject to qualification | 10:45 AM

Sepaktakraw

Women’s Doubles – Preliminary Round, Group B: India vs Japan | 6:30 AM

Women’s Doubles – Semi-finals: Subject to qualification | 10:30 AM

Tennis

Men’s Singles – Second Round: Sumit Nagal vs Seongchan Hong | 6:30 AM

Men’s Singles – Second Round: Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Gunawan Trismantara | 6:30 AM onwards

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Women’s Doubles – First Round: Ankita Raina/Rutuja Bhosale vs Yulia Putintseva/Anna Danilina | 7:30 AM onwards

Men’s Doubles – Second Round: Yuki Bhambri/Dhakshineswar Suresh vs Beibit Zhukayev/Denis Yevseyev | 9:00 AM onwards

Men’s Doubles – Second Round: Anirudh Chandrasekar/N Sriram Balaji vs Pradip Khadka/Abhishek Bastola | 9:00 AM onwards

Mixed Doubles – First Round: N Sriram Balaji/Ankita Raina vs Kiran Thompson/Eudice Chong | 9:00 AM onwards

Volleyball

Men’s Team – Preliminary Pool C: India vs Hong Kong | 6:30 AM

Squash

Women’s Team – Pool C: India vs China | 6:30 AM

Men’s Team – Pool A: India vs China | 8:30 AM

Women’s Team – Pool C: India vs Japan | 12:00 PM

Men’s Team – Pool C: India vs South Korea | 2:00 PM

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Sailing

Men’s Skiff/49er – Opening Series: Prince Noble, Manu Francis | 7:30 AM onwards

Men’s Dinghy/ILCA 7 – Qualification Series: Vishnu Saravanan | 7:30 AM onwards

Women’s Skiff/49er FX – Qualification Series: Harshita Tomar, Shital Verma | 7:30 AM onwards

Women’s Dinghy/ILCA 6 – Qualification Series: Nethra Kumanan | 7:30 AM onwards

Mixed Dinghy/470 – Opening Series: Shraddha Verma, Ravindra Kumar | 8:30 AM onwards

Women’s Skiff/49er FX – Races 6, 7 and 8: Harshita Tomar, Shital Verma | 10:40 AM onwards

Girls’ Dinghy/ILCA 4 – Opening Series: Mahi Verma | 10:40 AM onwards

Kurash

Women’s -78kg – Second Round: Pincky Balhara | 8:00 AM

Women’s -78kg – Semi-finals: Pincky Balhara, subject to qualification | 10:40 AM

Women’s -78kg – Final: Pincky Balhara, subject to qualification | 11:30 AM

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Cricket

Men’s Team – Quarter-final 2: India vs Afghanistan | 10:00 AM

Boxing

Women’s 75kg – Round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain vs Seong Suyeon | 10:00 AM

Women’s 60kg – Quarter-final: Priya vs Mijgona Samadova | 2:15 PM

Men’s 90kg – Quarter-final: Kapil Pokhariya vs Kim Gichae | 3:45 PM

Athletics

Women’s Discus Throw – Final: Seema, Sanya Yadav | 2:35 PM

Mixed 4x100m Relay – Round 1, Heat 2: India | 3:09 PM

Women’s 400m Hurdles – Final: Vithya Ramraj, Anu Raghavan | 3:53 PM

Men’s 400m Hurdles – Final: Santosh Kumar, Tamilarasan | 4:03 PM

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase – Final: Avinash Mukund Sable | 4:17 PM

Men’s Long Jump – Final: Murali Sreeshankar, David Solomon Patturaj | 4:30 PM

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Men’s 1500m – Final: Yoonus Shah, Gulveer Singh | 4:38 PM

Men’s Javelin Throw – Final: Rohit Yadav, Yashvir Singh | 4:45 PM

Women’s 800m – Round 1, Heat 1: Gowthami Jayaraman | 4:50 PM

Women’s 800m – Round 1, Heat 2: Pooja | 5:00 PM

Women’s 5000m – Final: Parul Chaudhary, Seema | 5:13 PM

Men’s 4x400m Relay – Round 1, Heat 2: India | 6:01 PM

Women’s 4x100m Relay – Final: India | 6:34 PM

Hockey

Men’s Pool A: India vs Bangladesh | 3:30 PM